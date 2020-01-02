Red Hot Chilean Ramón Mascareña Jnr inks with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire boxing have announced they have signed 26-year-old Chilean Chilean standout Ramón Mascareña Jnr.

Boasting an impressive amateur record of: 60 fights, 45 wins having been part of Chile’s national setup as an amateur between the years of 2013 – 2016. The Jnr Welterweight won several national amateur titles in Chile, alongside multinational tournaments in Chile itself and Brazil, Ecuador, Cuba and the Dominican Republic

The Chilean then made the leap to the professional ranks, having a amassed a solid record of 11 wins -1 Loss, 6 coming via Knock out. Picking up the National Lightweight and Jnr Welterweight Title in his short time as a pro. His sole defeated was a late call up in Mexico against super experienced Mexican Standout Bryan Roberto Flores Favela 28 wins 2 loss.

See Also

Mascareña Jnr’s last outing was December 21st in Lo Barnechea, Chile against Argentine Gustavo Armando Pereyra. The bout ended by brutal knock out 1 minute 50 seconds into the opening round in what has been awarded Chiles Knock out of the year.

The Chilean opened up about signing Boxing and Tony Tolj.

“For my career it is an important step to sign with DRAGON FIRE BOXING I am grateful to have a World Class team that always aspires me & continues to deliver great achievements with all their fighters. Im very fortunate that I can join such a fine stable of fighters. I have big team behind me and with “The Maverick of Chile” Nico Martinez’s Libra Libra Gym, the sky is the limit. I have already seen the difference that has made to my stablemate WBA Flyweight Fedebol Champion Crocodile Campos. With Tony Tolj behind me, I have no doubt I will reach the top of the World and be the first world champion from CHILE”

Mascareña Jnr continued, My record now is 11-1-0, soon I will fight for regional title in Chile against international rated opponents. I want to start an international career and well represent my country too. I am very excited to be part of Dragon Fire Boxing, WBA World Super Flyweight Champion Andrew Moloney, World Rated Jason Moloney, Bruno Tarimo, Billel Dib, Reagan Dessaix as well as Jackson England, Steve Gago, Liam Callanan, Francis Chua, Kazeem Soyoye to name as few.

The Libra Libra Team with Tony Tolj is getting ready to take on the world in 2020

The Australian based boxing mainstay Tony Tolj gave his take on his latest acquisition, “We are very excited to work with Ramon. I believe he will go right to the top in this industry soon and it was the right move for all parties concerned. We work with fighters all over the world and this will benefit Ramon.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chile and they are some of the nicest, most humble people on this planet. It is an honor to represent Mascareña Jnr and Chilean National Hero Andres Campos.

With “The Chilean Crocodile” Andres Campos together at Chile’s World renowned Gym Libra Libra, I believe this will usher in a New Era and a Golden age of Chilean Boxing. “

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.