Split-T Management adds Brian Cohen to Company

Split-T Management is pleased to announce the addition of manager Brian Cohen to the top Management company.

Cohen of Philadelphia will bring his stable of fighters to Split-T Management and will work very closely with CEO Dave McWater in the management and development of approximately 14 fighters.

Cohen manages current world champions Alicia Napoleon Espinosa and Mary McGee.

Cohen will join McWater along with Tim VanNewHouse and Joe Quiambao in the Split-T Management company.

The 43-year old Cohen has been around boxing his whole life as he received an early indoctrination into the sport from his father, Ivan Cohen, who managed former world junior middleweight champion Buster Drayton. Cohen then embarked in a successful fighting career that saw him go 15-2 as a professional. He then transitioned into managing professional fighters, where he became the preeminent female boxing manager in the world with his Empire Management stable.

“I’m trying to build an all-star team of boxing people at Split-T, and it seemed impossible to do that without adding Brian.Beyond being the foremost expert today on women’s boxing, he’s an accomplished fighter, a trainer, a cut man, you name it, and most importantly he’s a good person,” said McWater.

“This is a very unique situation for me. Dave McWater is a very intelligent guy, and I have known him a long time,” said Cohen. “Dave is from New York, and I do a lot of business in New York, so we seem to run into each other everywhere. Dave wants to get more into women’s boxing, and we started talking. Split-T Management has a lot of terrific fighters, and I feel I can be an asset because of my experience doing different things in the sport. I can scout talent, work corners, train fighters in the gym, do strength and condition and help with nutrition. I look forward working with Split-T Management.”

