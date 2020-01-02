Split-T Management: The Year in Review

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In 2019, Split-T Management proved to be the top Management firm in boxing, as the company, which is led by CEO David McWater, had an astonishing 2019.

The company, which is littered with world champions and top prospects had its fighters win world championship, fight all over the world on every television and streaming platform, and continue to develop the best talent in the sport.

Split-T Fighters complied a record of 85-9-3, which included a world title victory by IBF World Lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez, who obliterated Richard Commey in two rounds on December 14th at Madison Square Garden.

On November 23rd, Raquel Miller won a unanimous decision over Alma Ibarra to win the Interim WBA Super Welterweight title in Montreal.

Split-T Management fighters captured 19 regional fighters which included the NABF, USBA and USNBC titles on five occasions. NABA title winners three times. WBC Latino and WBC Continental Americas titles once.

Split-T Management fighters competed in bouts in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, England, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

In four fights, Split-T Management fighters were underdogs on the Las Vegas betting lines and came out with positive results. On February 1st, DeAndre Ware defeated Ronald Ellis on ShoBox: The New Generation; On May 2nd, Chris Pearson defeated previously undefeated Yamaguchi Falcao in Las Vegas; Welterweight Ray Robinson was able get draws in bout’s that most people believe he won against undefeated fighters Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Josh Kelly.

When Lopez scored the sensational knockout over Commey, Split-T Management, fulfilled on the promise of Lopez by taking him from his 1st professional fight, to become the top prospect in the sport, to world champion and into a potential mega-fight with Vasilliy Lomachenko this Spring.

The cupboard is very full with some of the greatest prospects in boxing as 2020 will see the continued growth of undefeated junior middleweight Charles Conwell, welterweight Brian Ceballo, heavyweight Stephen Shaw, super middleweight Diego Pacheco and junior lightweight Othan Jones III. The aforementioned fighters are on many of the top prospect lists by most major and reputable boxing publications.

