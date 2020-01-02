Star Boxing 2019 Review

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

JOE DEGUARDIA and STAR BOXING continued its excellence in 2019, developing and signing top talent, creating opportunities for its established stars, and pushing the boundaries of boxing by working with anyone willing to give the fans the fights they desire.

A terrific 2019 saw Star Boxing stretch across the globe from France and Ireland back to the United States to venues in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and all over New England. Star Boxing fighters were featured around the globe on many networks in 2019, including, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, NESN, FITE.TV and FIGHTNIGHT LIVE. Over 20 promoted and co-promoted shows capped off a busy year for the Connecticut and New York Hall of Fame promoter Joe DeGuardia and his exciting stable of fighters.

In January, Star Boxing stablemates, former WBO World Champion, CHRIS ALGIERI (24-3 9KO’S) and, DANNY “EL GALLO” GONZALEZ (19-2-1 7KO’s) went to battle on DAZN from the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden, where Algieri earned the WBO International Super Lightweight Title in a fantastic scrap. In June, Algieri would go on to stop TOMMY COYLE (25-4 12KO’S) at Madison Square Garden, defending his WBO title, setting himself up for a world title challenge in 2020.

See Also

2019 also saw the return of the hardest hitting super lightweight, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (24-1 20KO’s), in a major way. Seldin demolished Hungarian banger, ADAM MATE (28-13 21KO’s) in under 1 minute at Mohegan Sun Arena in January. Later in June, Seldin, yet again, shocked the boxing world with a dominating 11-Round TKO performance against legendary, multi-time world champion ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH (44-9 30KO’s) at Turning Stone Resort Casino during International Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend.

The “Common Man,” JOE “THE BEAST” SMITH JR. (24-3 20KO’s), got his first crack at a world title against the undefeated Russian technician, DIMITRY BIVOL (15-0 11KO’s), taking the champion 12-rounds, falling short by a tough decision. Looking to bounce back, Smith Jr. will make his 2020 debut on January 11, at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City in the main event on ESPN against JESSE “HOLLYWOOD” HART (26-2 21KO’s), in a bout that is sure to set off fireworks.

Star Boxing made a heavyweight sized splash in August, signing heavyweight world title contender, CARLOS TAKAM (37-5-1 28KO’s), and just a month later, brought the former WBC International Champion to the USA for the first time, as he headlined “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills. After a dominating unanimous decision win, Takam has his eyes locked on a busy 2020 with a world heavyweight title in the near future.

Star Boxing’s New England standouts, super lightweight “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (13-0 4KO’s) and light heavyweight/cruiserweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (16-0 12KO’s) continued their rise up the world rankings in 2019. Laureano, who fought four times in 2019, secured the ABO America’s super lightweight title and defended it twice. Rivera, fought an astonishing seven times in 2019, including trips to Florida, New York, North Carolina, Tijuana (MX), and MGM Springfield, Massachusetts. Both New England products anticipate a busy 2020, taking them another step closer to a coveted world title shot.

The critically acclaimed “ROCKIN’ FIGHTS” series continued its excellence on Long Island in 2019 with four fantastic shows in February, July, September and November. Each show bringing more energy than the last. “Rockin’ Fights” 35 saw the return of Danny Gonzalez, as he dominated his way to a unanimous decision, earning the WBC FECARBOX super lightweight title. At “Rockin’ Fights” 36, undefeated Elmont product “THE JACKPOT” TYRONE “PRETTY BOY” JAMES (11-0 9KO’s) fought in his first main event at The Paramount, earning a TKO stoppage over Dennis Knifechief. In the co-feature, newly signed Dominican standout JUNIOR “BOMBITA” ALMONTE (13-0 8KO’S) went to war with amateur standout and Michigan native, Ernesto Garza III, in what could have been a fight of the year candidate. Almonte won by unanimous decision and defended the WBC Fecarbox title. Finally, at “Rockin’ Fights” 37, Danny Gonzalez and JOHNNY HERNANDEZ (10-5 1KO) settled bad blood in the main event, in a rematch of their 2018 scrap, with Gonzalez dominating the rematch earning the decision and defending his WBC FECARBOX and ABO Intercontinental titles. In the co-feature, recently signed Italian National Champion, SIMONE “TYSON” FEDERICI (16-2-1 7KO’s) took care of business against STIVENS BUJAJ (17-2-1 11KO’s) winning the WBC Continental America’s Cruiserweight Title, setting himself up for a big-time fight in 2020.

2019 also saw Star Boxing’s rising talent continue its dominance, which included win(s) by WENDY “HAITAIN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (improved to 10-0 4KO’s), BOUBACAR SYLLA (improved to 11-0 7KO’s), Italy’s VALERIO NOCERA (improved to 7-1-1) and France’s DAVID PAPOT (improved to 22-0-1 3KO’s).

Looking ahead at 2020, Star Boxing anticipates yet another stellar year. Wasting no time kicking off the action, on January 11, Joe Smith Jr. will take on Jesse Hart at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City live on ESPN. In February, Star Boxing returns to The Paramount for “Rockin’ Fights” for another edition of the acclaimed fight series. Purchase your tickets to these events below.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.