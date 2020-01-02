Transnational Boxing Rankings – December 31st
Weekly Rankings
31 December 2019
* = new entry
Heavyweight
Champion: Open
1. Deontay Wilder
2. Tyson Fury
3. Anthony Joshua
4. Andy Ruiz Jr.
5. Dillian Whyte
6. Luis Ortiz
7. Alexander Povetkin
8. Michael Hunter
9. Kubrat Pulev
10. Filip Hrgovic
Cruiserweight
Champion: Open
1. Mairis Briedes
2. Yunier Dorticos
3. Krzysztof Gloawaki
4. Kevin Lerena
5. Ilunga Makabu
6. Andrew Tabiti
7. Michael Cieslak
8. Thabiso Mchunu
9. Arsen Goulamirian *
10. Lawrence Okolie
Noel Mikaelian bumped out
Light Heavyweight
Champion: Artur Beterbiev
1. Dmitry Bivol
2. Oleksandr Gvozdyk
3. Saul Alvarez
4. Sergey Kovalev
5. Eleider Alvarez
6. Jean Pascal
7. Marcus Browne
8. Badou Jack
9. Jesse Hart
10. Joe Smith Jr.
Super Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Callum Smith
2. David Benavidez
3. Gilberto Ramirez
4. Caleb Plant
5. Saul Alvarez
6. John Ryder
7. Fedor Chudinov
8. Danny Jacobs
9. Juergen Braehmer
10. Lionel Thompson*
Jose Uzcategui (7) exits with loss
Middleweight
Champion: Saul Alvarez
1. Gennady Golovkin
2. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
3. Jermall Charlo
4. Demetrius Andrade
5. Ryota Murata
6. Rob Brant
7. Kamil Szeremeta
8. Willie Monroe Jr.
9. Liam Williams
10. Maciej Sulecki
Junior Middleweight
Champion: Open
1. Julian Williams
2. Jarrett Hurd
3. Jermell Charlo
4. Brian Castano
5. Erislandy Lara
6. Jaime Munguia
7. Michel Soro
8. Tony Harrison
9. Patrick Teixeira
10. Erickson Lubin
Welterweight
Champion: Open
1. Errol Spence Jr.
2. Manny Pacquiao
3. Terence Crawford
4. Shawn Porter
5. Keith Thurman
6. Yordenis Ugas
7. Danny Garcia
8. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov
9. Sergey Lipinets
10. Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Junior Welterweight
Champion: Mikey Garcia
1. Josh Taylor
2. Regis Prograis
3. Jose Carlos Ramirez
4. Viktor Postol
5. Kiryl Relikh
6. Maurice Hooker
7. Ivan Baranchyk
8. Pablo Cesar Cano
9. Jose Zepeda
10. Robert Easter
Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Vasyl Lomachenko
2. Teofimo Lopez
3. Mikey Garcia
4. Rances Barthelemy
5. Devin Haney
6. Luke Campbell
7. Richard Commey
8. Yvan Mendy
9. Emmanuel Tagoe
10. Ryan Garcia
Junior Lightweight
Champion: Open
1. Miguel Berchelt
2. Gervonta Davis
3. Jamel Herring
4. Tevin Farmer
5. Rene Alvarado
6. Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov
7. Masayuki Ito
8. Joseph Diaz Jr.
9. Miguel Roman
10. Andrew Cancio
Featherweight
Champion: Open
1. Leo Santa Cruz
2. Josh Warrington
3. Gary Russell, Jr.
4. Can Xu
5. Tugstsogt Nyambayar
6. Shakur Stevenson
7. Kid Galahad
8. Jessie Magadaleno
9. Oscar Escandon
10. Ryan Walsh
Junior Featherweight
Champion: Guillermo Rigondeaux
1. Rey Vargas
2. Emanuel Navarrete
3. Daniel Roman
4. TJ Doheny
5. Ryosuke Iwasa
6. Brandon Figueroa
7. Ronny Rios
8. Azat Hovhannisyan
9. Angelo Leo*
0. Issac Dogboe
Carlos Castro (#10) bumped out
Bantamweight
Champion: Open
1. Naoya Inoue
2. John Riel Casimero
3. Luis Nery
4. Nordine Oubaali
5. Nonito Donaire
6. Zolani Tete
7. Emmanuel Rodriguez
8. Jason Moloney
9. Take Inoue
10. Michael Dasmarinas
Junior Bantamweight
Champion: Juan Francisco Estrada
1. Srisaket Sor. Rungvisai
2. Donnie Nietes
3. Kazuto Ioka
4. Jerwin Ancajas
5. Khalid Yafai
6. Roman Gonzalez
7. Israel Gonzalez
8. Andrew Moloney
9. Francisco Rodriguez Jr.
10. Pedro Guevara
Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Kosei Tanaka
2. Moruti Mthalane
3. Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar
4. Artem Dalakian
5. Charlie Edwards
6. Sho Kimura
7. Giemel Magramo
8. Masayuki Kuroda
9. Cristofer Rosales
10. Jonathan Gonzalez
Junior Flyweight
Champion: Open
1. Ken Shiro
2. Hiroto Kyoguchi
3. Carlos Canizales
4. Felix Alvarado
5. Hekkie Budler
6. Elwin Soto
7. Daniel Valladeres
8. Edward Heno
9. Tetsuya Hisada
10. Agustin Mauro Gauto
Strawweight
Champion: Open
1. Wanheng Menayothin
2. Knockout CP Freshmart
3. Wilfredo Mendez
4. Byron Rojas
5. Vic Saludar
6. Jose Argumedo
7. Simpiwe Konkco
8. Nkosinathi Joyi
9. Joey Canoy
10. Melvin Jerusalem
