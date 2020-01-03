Successful start for the New Zealand Boxing Gladrap Awards

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Right before Christmas, New Zealand had their very first Boxing Awards ceremony which was created and organised by the New Zealand popular boxing youtube channel “Gladrapchannel”.

The ceremony called the “Gladrap Awards” was a peoples choice awards for active boxers and inducting legendary boxers into their version of the Boxing Hall of fame. One of the producers of the show said “The Gladrap awards is the first boxing awards for New Zealand. Most countries like Australia, USA, UK and more have boxing awards but New Zealand did not have an event yet let alone a boxing hall of fame. Also, we have added our own little inside joke of being on the same level as the Grammys, the Emmy’s, the Oscar’s, the Tony’s and now the Gladraps.”

The Gladrap organisers said they considered it this non-profit project a success and interest to make it a live event at ABA Stadium in December 2020 instead of what they did in 2019 with an online awards show. The 2019 Gladrap Awards wasn’t just giving awards out, they had a music performance, costume changes, a little bit of cringey comedy that was extremely borderline and a little bit of story that could possibly be tear-jerking.

The show started an up and coming music artist Golfweather that is hoping to get signed to a record deal. He performed an original song called “That’s Alright” which was about being ok with rejection. It was a great music piece and a marvellous way to start the show. Gladrap channel also released the song in a separate video on their youtube channel.

As for the awards, WBO World Light Heavyweight Champion Geovana Peres took home the most awards, winning Boxer of the year, Female Boxer of the year, Champion of the year and New Zealand fight of the year (alongside Lani Daniels). Her coach Terry Reid-Batchelor won Trainer of the year. Due to their gym winning the most awards, they were presented Gym of the year for Mayhem Boxing. Both Geovana and Terry had acceptance speeches.

Mayhem Boxing received 10 nominations at the awards, but Peach Boxing received the most nominations with 18 nominations, however only receiving 3 awards with David Light winning International Fight of the year with his fight against Mark Flanagan, Andrei Mikhailovich winning Knockout of the year with his Knockout win against Nick Taylor and Andrei Mikhailovich winning most entertaining boxer of the year. Due to David Nyika winning Amateur of the year instead of Jerome Pampellone from Peach Boxing, Isaac Peach of Peach boxing stated “That’s bullshit we not support ya awards he did the best ever for a kiwi amature… Makes the awards a joke”, which meant that any of boxers from Peach Boxing refused to accept that awards.

Benjamin Watt received three awards including Non-boxer of the year, Commentator of the year and Judge of the year. He was grateful for receiving all the awards but said that he thinks he did not deserve Commentator of the year. When receiving commentator the year, instead of the crowd applause sound effect used, it was a crowd booing used instead, signalling a controversial call. He stated that it should have gone towards someone like Mike Angove or Daniella Smith but not himself.

The awards also saw acceptance speeches from Nort Beauchamp (Best looking male boxers, John Conway on behalf of Lani Daniels (Best looking female boxer) obviously Terry Reid Batchelor and Geovana Peres, Sam Rapira (Best Event of the year), Shane Cameron (Promoter of the year), David Craig (Referee of the year), Benjamin Watt, Lt Dan Hennessey (MC of the year), Talia Smith & Diane Beazley (Tied with Female newcomer of the year), Marcus Heywood (Male newcomer of the year) and Alrie Melesiea (Returning boxer of the year).

Six people were inducted into the Gladrap New Zealand Boxing Hall of fame including WBA World Middleweight Champion Maselino Masoe, World Champion contender Kali Meehan, well-respected Judge and World title judge Douglas Carrick Belton and the Legendary David Tua. Legendary boxer Shane Cameron and first-ever IBF World women’s champion Daniella Smith also were inducted into the Hall of fame with them giving their acceptance speech on the show.

The Gladrap Awards will return at the end of 2020, with nominations for the year to be announced on 1st of November. The Gladrap awards will recognise active boxers for 2020 show from 1st of November 2019 to 31st of October 2020.

