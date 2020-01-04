Clarissa Shields responds to Geovana Peres Call out

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As reported yesterday, the WBO World light heavyweight champion Geovana Peres took to Facebook to call out Claressa Shields. Claressa has indeed responded.

Earlier article: https://www.ringnews24.com/ 2020/01/03/geovana-peres- calls-out-claressa-shields/

On Facebook, Geovava Peres said “Please Share!!! Let’s get this happening… Claressa Shields had responded before the Lani Vs Geovana WBO World title fight put on by (Rival Sports Promotions) that she would fight either of the winners. Well time is now, team Pere’s want the fight. Its 2020 let’s make it happen………”

A member of Geovana team shared the call-out on his Instagram to see if he could get a response, which he did. Claressa Shields replied, “Nothing but a word honestly, let’s go”.

Claressa Shields has a fight confirmed on January 10th at Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City against Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBC & WBO World Female Super Welterweight Titles. With this in mind, the current question is will Geovana Peres be Claressa Shields next opponent? If indeed she is, Geovana Peres manager Terry Reid Batchelor and Claressa Shields manager Mark Taffet will begin talks. Only time will tell but this seems to be good odds for a New Zealand vs USA mega boxing fight.

Terry Reid-Batchelor has confirmed that he is currently in negotiations with a major American boxing promoter for Geovana Peres next step of her career. He believes he should be able to make a major announcement next month.

