Maureen Shea will take on Martina Horgasz in main event this January

Former two-time world champion, Maureen Shea will take on Martina Horgasz in the main event on Friday, January 17th at Gulfstream Park and Casino in Hallandale, Florida.

The show is promoted by BAD Promotions and ChampionsHeart Promotions.

Shea of of Bronx, New York has a record of 28-2-1 with 12 knockouts. Shea is a 13 year-veteran and is a two-time world champion.

On December 10, 2011, Shea won the WBC Interim Featherweight title with a majority decision over Diana Ayala. Shea became a two-time world champion when she won the IBA Super Bantamweight title with a 4th round stoppage over Angel Gladney on July 11, 2014.

Shea has victories over Silvia Jimenez (5-1) and Dayanna Gonzalez (4-1). Shea has won her last four and in her most recent out, Shea won a unanimous decision over Edina Kiss on October 14th in Niagara Falls, New York.

Horgasz of Budapest, Hungary has a record of 5-5 with four knockouts. The 20 year-old is a three-year professional, has faced four undefeated fighters Horgasz is coming off a six-round unanimous decision loss to undefeated Natalie Gonzalez.

In the co-feature, former welterweight contender David Estrada will take on Javier Frazier in a six-round super welterweight bout.

Estrada of Chicago has a record of 29-6-1 with 19 knockouts. Estrada, 41, will be entering is 21st year as a professional, and has faced some of the biggest names in the sport.

Estrada has wins over Matias Anibal Rios (7-0), Eric Pinero (1-0), Reggie Davis (1-0), Luke Leal (7-1), Joel Salas (10-2-1), Armando Valardez (14-1), Nurhan Suleymanoglu (14-0), Chris Smith (19-0-1), Luther Smith (22-4-2) and Orlando Lora (26-0-1). Estrada has won seven straight fight which includes his fight where he stopped Manuel Santos on two rounds on November 19, 2016 in Jalisco, Mexico.

Frazier of Aiken, South Carolina has a record of 8-12-1 with four knockouts. Frazier has a win over Kobe Wall (1-0). Frazier, who has faced nine undefeated opponents is coming off a loss to undefeated Derrick Coleman on November 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.

In Six-Round Bouts:

Blake Davis (4-0, 2 KOs) of Cooper City, FL will take on Luis Iniguez (2-3-1) of Vancouver, WA in light heavyweight fight.

Former University of Miami Basketball player, Rapahel Akpejiori (5-0, 5 KOs) of Miami fights Mike Delshaun Ford (6-1, 5 KOs) of Sarasota, Florida in a heavyweight bout.

In Four Round Bouts:

Phillip Jean Seide (0-2) of Orlando, Florida squares off with Allen Terry (1-1, 1 KO) of Miami in a super middleweight contest.

Gaspard Pierre will make his pro debut against Brian Stevens (1-8, 1 KO) of Marathon, Florida in a cruiserweight bout.

Anthony Martinez (6-1, 5 KOs) of Miami battles veteran Samuel Miller (34-21, 30 KOs) of La Habra, CA in a heavyweight fight.

Daniel Araujo Figueiredo (1-0, 1 KO) fights Shauncey Perry (0-1) of Joneboro, AR in a lightweight bout.

Professional Boxing kicks off 2020 in South Florida on Friday, January 17 at 6 pm, as BAD Promotions in association with ChampionsHeart Promotions proudly present its inaugural event “Only The Strong Survive,” a night of world-class boxing at Gulfstream Park & Casino in the Sports of King Theater, a unique and intimate venue for a night of world-class boxing with proceeds going to the local Breast Cancer Organization.

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now and cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through BADpromotions.com,

Gulfstream Park & Casino is located at 901 Federal Hwy in Hallandale Beach Florida, the FIRST BELL will RING at 7 PM in the beautiful Sports of King Theater on the second floor. Doors Open at 6 PM.

About BAD Promotions… BAD Promotions is built off loyalty and strives to be the most honest and reasonable promotional company in the business. BAD Promotions insist, without a doubt on being the GOOD GUYS in BOXING. Originated by 25-year-old Blake Davis BAD Promotions is positioning itself for greatness.

