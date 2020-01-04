Ryan Garcia surprises U.S. Airforce

Making people smile is one of the most amazing things we can do as human beings. The World Boxing Council Los Angeles Office along with WBC Cares was able to kick off 2020 with memorable smiles and lifelong memories for the Lopez kids. U.S. Air Force Airman Jocelyn Lopez, is home from Nebraska for a few days. Airman Lopez is a first generation Mexican-American, making her family proud by serving the U.S. and helping out her family. When WBC found out she was a huge fan of WBC SIlver Lightweight Champion Ryan Garcia, they contacted Ryan Garcia who immediately, without hesitation said, “Bring her to the gym, she can come watch me train.” Thanks to Ryan Garcia’s mom, Lisa, all was planned for the surprise in San Diego.

The surprise was a huge success and not only did Airman Jocelyn Lopez and her siblings meet him, Team Garcia invited them to his upcoming fight February 14th at the Honda Center! Their faces were PRICELESS, when they saw Ryan Garcia and Sean Garcia training for two hours. The Lopez kids were so grateful, they said they will never forget this day! These are moments the kids will forever cherish and its thanks to Champions like Ryan Garcia, WBC Cares is able to continue bringing smiles and sharing them with the world.

