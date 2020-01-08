Dillian Whyte wants Alexander Povetkin next, refuses to wait for Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) is aiming for an April showdown with Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) rather than sitting on the sidelines waiting for his long overdue shot at the WBC title currently held by Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41).

The Brixton Body Snatcher will hold discussions with promoter Eddie Hearn to plot a path forward for this year following his decision victory over Mariusz Wach in Saudi Arabia last month.

“He mentioned April 18 on an interview, so I guess that’s the date,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“Probably in London or Manchester, something like that. The O2 gets booked up a lot, so either London or Manchester. They are two good venues and it would be good to move to a different part of the country some time as well. Manchester Arena would be good.”

The 40-year-old Povetkin, who has only ever lost to Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua, was held to a draw by rising star Michael Hunter last month on the same Saudi Arabia card that Whyte last fought on.

“If he wants it, he can get it,” said Whyte. “It’s going to be a tear-up, because he is not really a mover and I’m not really a mover, so he’s a come forward fighter and I come forward.

“We’re going to have a scrap. Povetkin comes to fight doesn’t he. He doesn’t come to mess about. I’m the same, so let’s get it.

“Let’s see who has got the best left hook around.”

Whyte has long been frustrated in his pursuit of a world title shot against Wilder, with the WBC recently revealing he won’t be afforded a crack at the green belt until February 2021.

But the 31-year-old refuses to remain idle, with plans to fight three times this year.

“I’ve got a meeting with Eddie on Tuesday, so we’re going to see, because there are a lot of fights happening and stuff,” said Whyte.

“We’ve got to be mindful of the date and timing and stuff, so I need to speak to him to get a full idea of his plans. We’ll meet and see what the plans are and then we’ll make a decision.

“I’m not going to wait another 800 days [for Wilder]. What for?”

