Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford continue their war of words

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) has hit back at Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) after the WBO welterweight champion called him out on social media.

The WBC and IBF welterweight champion is promoted by Al Haymon’s PBC while Crawford is aligned with rival promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

Spence Jr , who is recovering from injuries sustained in a high speed single car accident in October, said the only time he hears Crawford speak about the fight in on digital platforms.

See Also

“Fight not going to get made on here… it sound good, only time I hear yo shit is social media… don’t act like a boss now, like he don’t handle yo shit. We told yo handler Bob [Arum] what it take to make it happen… I don’t choke off smoke dude,” Spence Jr said on Twitter.

The 29-year-old Texan was responding to an earlier post by Crawford where the 32-year-old Omaha, Nebraska native claimed Spence Jr was hiding behind promotional rivalries to prevent the fight from being made.

“Keep defending him because I’m tell all y’all now and I mean what I say when that day come when I knock him all I want all y’all to keep that same energy because he gone cry in the car he wasn’t built for this shit I got over here,” Crawford posted on Twitter.

“Just watch me show the world. And stop using the f**king promoters, managers and advisors for that weak ass excuse y’all doing. They work for us. Y’all dumb MF. if you really want a figt you tell them ‘I don’t give two f**ks, that’s who I want to fight’. Let yo nuts drop. You say you yo own boss @ErrolSpenceJr.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.