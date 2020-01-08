Jaime Munguia promises explosive 160lb debut against Spike O’Sullivan on Saturday

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) says the move to middleweight will only make him a more dangerous fighter.

The 23-year-old Mexican will make his 160-pound debut against Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan over 12 rounds at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Saturday night.

“The move to middleweight has its benefits because I don’t have to lose as much weight. I feel good at this weight. I feel stronger,” Munguia said after a media workout at Boxers and Brawlers Boxing Club in San Antonio, Texas.

“The plan is to one day fight for a world title in this division. But right now we are concentrated on the fight we have in front of us.

“Gary O’Sullivan comes with a strong desire to win and a strong mentality, which will make for a tougher fight. He’s a high-level fighter with a lot of experience.

“Fighting against him in my first fight at middleweight is a great opportunity to get a lot of experience. He’s very strong and has a strong right hand, so we have to be careful.

“He’s a fighter that goes forward and throws punches very fast. He’ll suddenly explode with fast combinations, so we have to make sure we’re aware of that with my guard up.”

Munguia recently added former four-weight world champion Erik Morales to his team.

“It’s always good to have someone with a lot of experience in your corner. Morales was in a lot of great fights with some of the best fighters in the world, so it’s always good to have someone like him on my team,” he said.

“He’s not trying to change my style. I’m going to keep my style, but we’ve also been working on my defense, speed, and knowing when to throw punches.”

Morales added: “We’re working on Munguia’s technique more than anything. Munguia is a very responsible fighter. He has lots of energy and loves to work. He also wants to learn. That was one of the conditions I had before starting with him. I wanted to make sure that he wanted to learn, and he has shown that he is ready and willing to learn what I have to teach him.”

