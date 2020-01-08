Jaime Munguia will be “looser, faster and stronger” at middleweight, says Erik Morales

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) will be looser, faster and stronger when he moves up to middleweight to take on Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan 30-3 (21) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 11.

That’s according to his trainer, former four division world champion Erik ‘El Terrible’ Morales.

“Fighting at middleweight makes Jaime look looser in the ring, faster and at the same time stronger. He’ll be fighting at his natural weight,” said Morales to Fightnews.

“Munguia is a fighter who will mature both individually and as a boxer. He’s 22 years old and still has much to give and learn, even though he’s already been a world champion.

“He has that natural talent, but at the same time he very quickly gets the instructions and advice we give him, and we have a lot of faith that he’ll achieve his second world championship at middleweight.”

Munguia exploded onto the world stage when he stopped Sadam Ali in four rounds to claim the WBO 154-pound title in May 2018. Ali was coming off a surprise 12-round decision victory over future Hall of Famer Miguel Cotto five months earlier.

The 23-year-old Mexican would defend his title five times but it was his majority decision victory over Australian-based Irishman Dennis Hogan last April – a fight than many people felt Hogan won – that raised questions about both his ability to deal with movers and his shelf life as a junior middleweight.

Ireland’s O’Sullivan, 35, has been found wanting when he has stepped up in class, losing a points decision to Billy Joe Saunders and being stopped in seven by Chris Eubank Jr.

In September 2018 he was stopped in a single round heavy-handed former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux, but has strung together two wins since then against ordinary opposition.

