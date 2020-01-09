Kazeem “The African Dream” Soyoye inks pact with Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Australia based Nigerian super featherweight Kazeem Soyaye has linked up with Australian boxing mogul Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing on a long term deal.

Soyoye holds a 2-0 undefeated record as a professional, with one win coming inside the scheduled distance. His career highlights, however, have come in the amateur ranks, where the 130 pounder represented Nigeria at the World Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the All African Games and Olympic qualifying events.

Now in the professional ranks and living in Western Australia, Soyoye has set about achieving new goals in the professional ranks under the guidance of Tony Tolj. The Nigerian opened up about signing with Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing.

‘The African Dream’ said, “I am very happy to sign with the Big Bossman Tony Tolj and I am very grateful for him to give me this opportunity. He has produced lots of champions including Chris John, Andrew, and Jason Moloney and more, and I want to follow in those footsteps as my goal is to be world champion in my weight category.

“I have had over 100 amateur fights and traveled the world with the Nigerian team. I know that I can continue that success in the professional ranks, but to do that you have to have good management, so I am grateful to Tony for giving me the opportunity to work with him and Dragon Fire Boxing.”

The slick Nigerian will return on March 6 at Metro City, Perth in the next installment of Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome series which has been a mainstay in Australian boxing for close to two decades.

Soyoye elaborated on his next fight date and his plans for 2020, “I am very grateful to Tony for getting me active as that is what I need to be. I want to put on a career-best performance on March 6 and show people that I am the real deal and I am constantly improving.

“I can box as a slickster when I need too but I can be a come forward fighter when I hurt my opponent. I am a one-man gang in that ring, Being in there with me is like nothing most fighters have experienced before and I know my style will help me make a big splash on the world scene when the time is right.

“I want to win titles in 2020 and I believe if I keep working hard in the gym titles will come.”

