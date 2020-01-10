Mairis Briedis lands hometown advantage over Yuniel Dorticos in WBSS final

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former cruiserweight world champion Mairis Briedis 26-1 (19) will have the hometown advantage when he meets Cuba’s Yuniel ‘KO Doctor’ Dorticos 24-1 (22) in the final of the World Boxing Super Series at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia on March 21.

“I’m really looking forward to the final,” said Briedis, the tournament No.1 seed. “It is fantastic for Latvia to be able to host an event of such magnitude. Millions and millions of eyes worldwide will be watching what’s happening at the Arena Riga on fight night.

“It is going to be a thrilling fight as I’m facing one of the very best cruiserweights on the planet. The stake is so high and both of us are only looking for one thing – to win it all!”

IBF champion Dorticos, who is based in Miami, is confident of winning the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy.

“Briedis, you better prepare yourself for war,” said Dorticos, the tournament No.2 seed. “Let’s give all the fans around the world a spectacular all-time classic. Come fight night you will know why I’m called the ‘KO Doctor’. The Muhammad Ali Trophy has my name engraved already!”

“The conclusion of Season 2 of the WBSS is going to be nothing but spectacular,” said Kalle Sauerland, chief boxing officer of the WBSS. “After two epic Ali Trophy finals – Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor and Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – it’s time to crown the cruiserweight champion of the WBSS.

“As we have become accustomed, whoever raises the Muhammad Ali Trophy at the end will become the man to beat in the division. And as with the other finals, we are very proud to also have the historical Ring Magazine belt on the line in red hot Riga.”

Ring Magazine’s associate editor Tom Gray added: “The WBSS and Ring Magazine have a common goal; we strive to seek out the best fighter in each weight class. Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos meet in the WBSS cruiserweight final, and with Aleksandr Usyk having moved north to heavyweight, this bout will decide his heir apparent at 200 pounds. Once again, the Ali Trophy and Ring Magazine titles will be at stake, and fight fans will be treated to boxing at its best.”

