Spike O’Sullivan: “Mexicans and Irish are known for having big cojones”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Middleweight Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan 30-3 (21) says he is coming in hot ahead of his clash with undefeated former WBO junior middleweight champion Jaime Munguia 34-0 (27) at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this Saturday night.

“I’m ready for war. Jaime Munguia is an undefeated champion and he’s also young. He has become a great Mexican warrior and I expect nothing less from him,” the 35-year-old Irishman said.

“I truly respect him, and I know he respects me as well. Hopefully we’re going to be able to put on a great fight for the audience on Saturday. I believe I have the ability to beat anybody and always come up with a win. It’s all about your mindset.

See Also

“I come prepared. I’m a hard worker and I’m going to show it off on Saturday night. Whenever I’m fighting, I try to put my heart on it. This is no different for me. I’ve received great support from my team, and I respect their time and their sacrifices.

“I’m excited to be in San Antonio once again. I didn’t have the opportunity to get around the city the last time I came. So far, I think it is a beautiful place. I had the chance to visit The Alamodome stadium last night and I’m expecting to see much more this time.”

Mexico’s Munguia, 23, is moving up in weight after defending his WBO 154-pound strap five times since defeating Miguel Cotto conqueror Sadam Ali to win the belt in May 2018.

One of those defences was against Australian-based Irishman Dennis Hogan, a fight that many felt the challenger deserved to win.

A win over the Erik Morales trained Munguia will even up the ledger for Irish fighters.

“I am here for the big test against Munguia who is a good fighter, a great champion but I have the experience to fight at this level and I’m expecting a war against Jaime,” O’Sullivan said to Fightnews.

“Mexicans and Irish, we are known for having big cojones. Conor McGregor is right when he says that Mexicans and Irish are the same in terms of fighting spirit.

“I really appreciate the Mexican boxing style and I grew up watching Morales, [Marco Antonio] Barrera, [Juan Manuel] Marquez, etc.

“I feel great at 160-pounds and even stronger at this weight, but I feel fine at 154. I’ll be working around both weight classes to seek the best fights available. I thank Golden Boy Promotions because they have been good to me and they look for my best interest.

“I was close to fighting Canelo [Alvarez], but the [David] Lemieux fight stopped those plans for a bit. I still believe Lemieux got lucky that night. That was a lucky punch. Canelo is still the fight that I want and beating Munguia takes me a step closer in that direction.

“Finally, I want to thank all the boxing fans, all the Mexican fans and my Irish fans. I love that Mexican boxing and like I said before, Irish and Mexicans we have a lot in common, don’t miss this fight, it will be a war.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.