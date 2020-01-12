Jaime Munguia calls out the big names at middleweight after knocking out Spike O’Sullivan

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Middleweight Jaime Munguia 35-0 (28) has called out the big names in the division following his 11th round knockout of Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan 30-4 (21) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old Mexican rocked O’Sullivan in round one and continued to land heavy shots throughout the fight.

Munguia was docked a point for a low blow in round six but it was largely academic as he continued the assault through to the 11th round when he dropped O’Sullivan, forcing the Irishman’s corner to throw in the towel at the 2:17 mark.

“This was a new division for me,” said Munguia of his 160-pound debut. “I felt stronger and with more conditioning, I just needed to adjust my speed to feel fully comfortable.

“I would give my performance a seven or eight because I needed to do a few more things, but we will get there fight by fight.

“I was confused about whether to attack or not to attack. Sometimes I thought I had to attack, but I didn’t. But thanks to my corner and Erik Morales I was able to get him. On the last rounds, I was more attentive, even though I still got punched a few times.”

After the fight Munguia called out the biggest names in the division, including Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin and the Charlo brothers.

“I would like to fight the best of this division: Canelo, Golovkin, or the Charlos,” Munguia said. “I know they have more experience, but I look forward to those fights. I want to thank everyone in San Antonio and Viva Mexico.”

Munguia won the WBO junior middleweight championship from Miguel Cotto conqueror Sadam Ali in May 2018 and made five successful title defences before moving up in weight.

