Craig Thomson announces his three shows for 2020

Craig Thomson of CTP Boxing has announced that he will be promoting three shows this year for his 14th year as a boxing promoter.

Craig Thomson started promoting pro boxing back in 2006, since then he has promoted 45 shows in New Zealand, two shows in America and one show in Brazil. He has also Matchmade over 100 events across the world, most regularly on Shane Cameron shows. Outside of promoting he is a part-time undefeated professional boxer (11 – 0 – 0), generally only boxing one fight a year at most. “George Foreman says boxing is an easy sport to get into but a hard sport to give up. He’s right. Having said that I MAY be punching again in 2020” Craig when asked if he will be making an in-ring return.

And when you think he has done everything, he has also been a referee, a judge and a representative for the World Boxing Union. He has managed boxers including the legendary Gunnar Jackson, Panuve Helu, Anthony & Jonathan Taylor, Adrian Taihia, Zane Hopman and many more.

See Also

His first event of the year, he will be returning his events to Sportscave, Stanmore Bay on the 14th of March. This is a smaller show that he generally does to start of the year. “It’s a fun venue and a bit different from your usual. We did a show there February last year and it was a great night so we are looking at doing it all again.” Craig Thomson said. The headliner will feature two returning boxers, Nikolas Charalampous (18 – 3 – 0) and Zane Hopman (7 – 3 – 0).

Nik “The Greek” Charalampous took 2018 off but came back last year to fight in the biggest fight of his career, taking on Jai Opetaia for WBA Oceania and WBO Global titles. Even though Nik lost the bout he went the full 10 rounds, which proofed how tough Nik is since Jai has knocked out all his opponents since early 2016. Began his Pro career at the age of 18 back in 2013, now 7 years later 4 different weight divisions, has had 21 fights but has been at his best when he fought in the light heavyweight division. This year he is hoping to capture his first professional boxing title.

Zane Hopman who is more well known for his Kickboxing career as a World Champion is returning to boxing after mostly an inactive boxing 2019. He made his return in November last year after a 16-month hiatus from boxing. He took on Mike Letoi on Shane Cameron televised show at the lowest weight he has fought at in boxing. He is slowly going down in weight as he gets ready to fight in the light heavyweight division. It is to believe that he will sometime in 2020 fight for a New Zealand title. It is also well known that he has been wanting to fight Robert Berridge and Adrian Taihia. This fight will be his warm-up for the 2020 year. Craig Thomson who manages Zane said “We’d certainly like to promote a title bout or two this year. Zane Hopman is very keen to get his hands on his first Nz Professional boxing title and there are a couple others keen also. With boxing its all about timing.”

When asked what his plans the year Craig Thomson stated “2020 we are going to look into trying a few new and different things. So we are excited about seeing how it all goes and in which direction, and we hope the fans join us for the ride!”. Craig Thomson second show for the year will be on the 25th of July at a venue yet to be announced. This event will mark a big milestone for Craig Thomsons promoting career as this will be his 50th boxing show. The most a New Zealand boxing promoter has ever done. “Apparently we will reach 50 events in 2020 which is a nice little milestone to tick up. Only just warming up however”.

His third and last show for the year will be held at Ellerslie Event Centre on 14th of November. Both shows will feature Craig Thomsons newest boxer to his stable, Viliami Liavaa (1 – 0 – 0). “Viliami is an exciting young talent, If he can dedicate himself keep training hard and keep himself on track will go a long long way in this sport.” Since his debut last year, it has given Craig a difficult task in matchmaking Viliami after his debut win against undefeated boxer Alex Va. After his win, Viliami had three fights booked, but due to people not wanting to fight, they weren’t able to find him an opponent for each show. This year Craig hopes to have Viliami to have a better year. “Vili has time on his side so there’s no need to rush things, he has time to work on his craft and the fights will eventually come.”

Craig finished his 2019 with the 4 man tournament, but the big question is will it return? “I love the format but not the organisation of it haha our inaugural Middleweight 8 man we had a last-minute pull out day of the show which left us with only 7 competing, this year’s Heavyweight tournament was by far one of the worse shows we have had with fighter pull-outs, police permit issues, and it goes on and on. I’m a firm believer in never say never but it’s not a priority for us right now”. As for the winner Semisi Kalu, will Craig promote him now? “I’d like to see Semisi progress and work his way up the ladder, he’s a genuine humble hard-working guy. We have had no formal discussions about ongoing promotion/management but of course, if he were interested I’d happily talk with him and his team about it”

Read more articles about: Craig Thomson

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.