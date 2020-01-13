Josh Taylor to target Jose Carlos Ramirez after mandatory title defence

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF and WBA junior welterweight champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) is looking forward to getting his mandatory title defence against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) out of the way before turning his attention to WBC and WBO champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17)

The 29-year-old Scottish southpaw, who recently signed with American promotional powerhouse Top Rank, is coming off a thrilling 12-round majority decision win over former WBA champion Regis Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in October.

“Ramirez has the mandatory against [Viktor] Postol in February and I have to do it with my IBF belt with this guy from Thailand,” Taylor said to the Glasgow Times.

“I need to get that out of the way and he needs to get Postol out of the way.

“Even if Postol comes through that he’ll be the guy I want because he’ll have the two belts.”

Edinburgh-born Taylor is hoping his fight against Khongsong will be on home soil but concedes a bout against Ramirez will likely happen in the US.

“I’m hoping I’ll have a defence in Scotland before then going Stateside to chase the Ramirez fight,” Taylor said to iFL TV.

“I can’t see Ramirez coming over here, I’d push for it but I have to go to America.

“I’ll go there, and see my name up in bright lights. The future is bright and I can’t wait to get going.

“That fight has to happen at some point this year, that’s my goal and focus, becoming undisputed king and be the first man to do it since Ken Buchanan.”

