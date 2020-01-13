Mose Auimatagi Jr makes his in-ring return

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Mose Auimatagi (13 – 1 – 2) is hoping to start off his 2020 year already with a big fight happening in Australia. “This next fight is going to be a tough international opponent” Mose said. His opponent has not been announced yet but will be one of the biggest fights of his career. The event he will be fighting on will be promoted by Lynden Hosking and a promoter who began his pro boxing career Dean Lonergan.

Mose has had an impressive career so far, winning the NZNBF & NZPBA New Zealand Middleweight titles, UBF Asia Pacific Middleweight title, The force 4 man Super Middleweight tournament and recently last year winning the WBC – OPBF Silver & WBA East/Weat Oceania Super Middleweight titles. He has fought big names including Jordan Tai, Gunnar Jackson, Panuve Helu, Reagan Dessaix, Adrian Taihia, Morgan Jones and most recently Kerry Foley.

Last year Mose started well with a Knockout win over the Light heavyweight New Zealand Champion Ratu Dawai and a month later a massive win over Kerry Foley. After the win, he was inactive for the rest of the year. He was scheduled to fight in December in a Cruiserweight bout against a Samoan amateur boxer but he pulled out very last minute before the fight. He did have a last-minute opponent line up against Salo Ben Vui, however, despite agreeing to the fight, Salo Ben Vui did not show up and got suspended indefinitely.

See Also

He is hoping to make 2020 the biggest year of his career. “we’re confirmed to have at least 4 fights this year. I expect to be ranked in the top 50 and ranked in top 15 by any of the 4 major belts this year” (WBC, WBA, WBO or IBF). Mose is currently ranked 88th in the world on Boxrec and ranked 5th p4p on New Zealand.

More info about his next fight will be released over the next couple of weeks.

Read more articles about: Mose Auimatagi Jr

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.