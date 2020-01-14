Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch, targeting Mikey Garcia and Terence Crawford fights

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) wants a rematch with unified 140-pound champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) but doesn’t expect the fight to happen any time soon.

The 30-year-old southpaw dropped a majority decision to the talented Scotsman in the final of the World Boxing Super Series in October in one of the fights of the year.

“Well, to be honest, they not gonna fight me next. You know, it’s not gonna happen next. Imagine if I was Josh Taylor, I wouldn’t fight me next. Let him fight somebody and then fight maybe (WBC and WBO champion Jose) Ramirez and then maybe we can get the fight.” Prograis told Fighthype.

“But I want the rematch eventually, but knowing boxing, it’s not gonna happen right now. It probably won’t even happen no time soon.

“So I think they’re gonna, since he signed with Top Rank, mostly likely gonna try to get the Ramirez fight. And as far as me, I’m still trying to figure out which way I’m gonna go, see which route I’ma go.”

Prograis said he thought Taylor signing with American promotional powerhouse Top Rank was a good move at this stage of his career, but stressed it was not a move he was likely to make as he didn’t want to end up in a similar predicament to WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford who is struggling to find viable opponents.

“I think it’s a good move for him but I don’t wanna be over there and be in same predicament Crawford is in. So I definitely wouldn’t wanna do that,” Prograis said.

One name that Prograis would like to face is Mikey Garcia, who is set to return to the ring against Jessie Vargas at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on February 29.

“For sure… Mikey Garcia is a bigger name than Josh Taylor or Jose Ramirez put together… Even if we don’t fight for one of those major belts I still think it’s a bigger fight than any of those fights out. So that’s why I say I’m trying to see what I’ma do next,” Prograis said.

Another name on the radar is Crawford, who Prograis said he would be willing to at either

“I’m serious, definitely serious. It all depends on what they offer me at 147 or 140. I can do either one, but right now I want my belts back,” Prograis said.

“I definitely want to get my belt and stuff like that back so… we’ll see. It’s just hard to make moves because you never know what’s gonna happen in boxing. You can say ‘oh, I plan this in two years or three years’ and then something happens.”

