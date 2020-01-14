Release schedule for The Greatest Lives, a song about Muhammad Ali

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The Greatest Lives is an upcoming single about poet/humanitarian/boxing champ Muhammad Ali, performed by Thembeka Mnguni. In South Africa, it will be on Thembeka’s upcoming album on Universal SA later this year. In the United States, it will be first released as a single, and then on Joe Deninzon & Anne Leighton’s “The Greatest Lives – Songwriters’ EP.” Both veterans, the two knew they wrote a special song, and asked Thembeka, who is one of their favorite singers, to record it.

Though known for his prowess as a violinist, fronting Stratospheerius and playing in orchestras for acts including Game of Thrones, 50Cent, The Who, Bruce Springsteen, and Renaissance, Joe produces, plays guitar, and bass on it. Other musicians are Carmine Appice (Cactus, Vanilla Fudge, Rod Stewart) on drums and Jeremy Beck on keyboards (piano and Hammond B3); hence the hashtag #BeckDeninzonAppice. The Songwriters’ EP will be released on Joe’s D-Zone Entertainment, and distributed through CDBaby.

A working creative writer and publicist, Anne, who is a poet/songwriter/publicist/etc. got the idea in 1984 after Muhammad Ali announced his diagnosis with Parkinson’s Disease. She wrote “What does he want us to know,” and put it in her song idea box that she started as a teenager.

See Also

THEMBEKA MNGUNI

(pronounced—Tem-Bekka mm-Guuu-ni –spelling)

Thembeka loved THE GREATEST LIVES’ message about having strong character. “It’s important to always remember that I’m nothing without my supporters ‘cause they drive me by just looking up to me. Though it’s a heavy load but it comes with the job. That’s why I speak so openly about my son, life, past abuse and my current….

Thembeka is signed to South Africa’s Universal Music, and on the verge of releasing her first album. A finalist on The Voice South Africa and a Mommy, Thembeka’s greatest cause is as a spokesperson for Austism. She is also a brand ambassador for MUD Designer Makeup SA and for Body Confidence International.

“The Greatest Lives” is inspired by poet/humanitarian/champ Muhammad Ali’s words and actions. It’ll be on some reverbnation, bandcamp, radio on Ali’s birthday January 17. Listen for it on digital stores and streaming platforms January 31 in time for Black History Month, and then on The Greatest Lives – Songwriters’ EP” on March 21. It’s also on Thembeka Mnguni’s upcoming album on Universal South Africa this year.

If you need WAV or MP3, please write to me at LeightonMedia@aol.com, Anne@AnneLeighton.com, or text me at 707-637-6070.

Listen to the song here: http://anneleightonmedia.blogspot.com/2020/01/the-greatest-lives-january-31-on-social.html .

Sneak Previews & Advance Downloads for your own price:

http://noisetrade.com/anneleightoninclusion/the-greatest-lives-songwriters-ep



https://anneleightoninclusion.bandcamp.com/track/the-greatest-lives-sung-by-thembeka-mnguni

The Greatest Lives

I won’t look down on those

that look up to me

we all wanna shine bright

but sometimes there’s reason to fight

It’s always the season

to fight for equality

Some may hate what we achieve

but we got reason to believe

CHORUS: The Greatest lives for the greatest lives

there’s light and there’s fight in your inner child

The Greatest lives for the greatest lives

To face all our fears and to Never Say Die

Character matters

and strong action make us masters

Ali says Protect them

so they won’t be suffering.

Sometimes we feel alone

Because others just don’t know

Raise up your fist

and find our courage to resist

CHORUS: The Greatest lives for the greatest lives

There’s light and there is fight in our inner child!

The Greatest lives for the greatest lives

To face all our fears and to never say die

BRIDGE: And even though you feel like screaming

at all the hatred in this world

It’s so surreal you must be dreaming

It’s time to let your love unfurl

© 2019 Joe Deninzon (FiddleFunk Music) and Anne Leighton (Sheer Publishing)

All Rights Reserved.

THE GREATEST LIVES

Lead Vocals, background harmonies: Thembeka Mnguni

Jeremy Beck: piano and Hammond B3

Drums: Carmine Appice

Producer, background vocals, additional percussion, guitars, bass, keyboards, co-writer: Joe Deninzon

Assistant Producer, co-writer: Anne Leighton

Durban Producer/Engineer Dale Wardell

Durban assistant: Sequoia Duncan

Drum engineer: Jz Barrell

Mix: Alex Salzman

Mastering: Fred Kevorkian

Art Work: Arie Monroe

Read more articles about: muhammad ali

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.