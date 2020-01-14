Tim Tszyu: “I entered this sport to become the best, not to earn money”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Hot prospect Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) has called on Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) to stop “whingeing” and sign on to face him in a fight that would be the most anticipated in Australia since Anthony Mundine clashed with Danny Green in 2006.

The 25-year-old Tszyu, son of former undisputed junior welterweight champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, has dismissed reports he is unhappy with the 40-60 revenue split with the former WBO welterweight champion.

“I don’t care about the split. It can be whatever he wants it to be. The only thing I care about is beating the best in Australia so I can then go and take on the world,” Tszyu told the Daily Telegraph.

See Also

“I entered this sport to become the best, not to earn money. There are things that come with becoming the best, but I didn’t come to this sport to make money out of it.”

Junior middleweight Tszyu, who is ranked IBF number seven and WBO number nine, declared last year that he planned on cleaning out his own backyard before looking abroad.

In May he annexed the national crown with a comprehensive unanimous decision victory over Joel Camilleri, backed up with a points win over world-rated Dwight Ritchie in August and closed out the year a one-sided fourth-round stoppage of Jack Brubaker in December.

Tszyu had previously called out both Horn and Michael Zerafa, who split a pair of fights last year.

“Horn is the number one guy in Australia and I need to clean out Australia before taking on the world. I have to beat Horn before I go on to bigger and better things. That is the only reason I want this fight,” Tszyu said.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.