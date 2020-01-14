Tyson Fury backs Dillian Whyte’s claim Deontay Wilder was knocked out cold by Wladimir Klitschko

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) says he believes Dillian Whyte’s claim that WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) was knocked out cold in sparring with Wladimir Klitschko.

Whyte, the leading contender in the WBC rankings, recently revealed he was in camp with then-heavyweight champion Klitschko when the Ukrainian laid out Wilder, leaving him “knocked out cold, properly twitching as well”.

Fury said he backs Whyte’s version of events.

“I know it to be true. I don’t know of Dillian Whyte to tell lies for no reason,” Fury told Behind the Gloves.

“Dillian was probably there… he was there, actually. And I’ve heard it from other people apart from Dillian Whyte. People who are close to Klitschko and had nothing to do with it.

“But whatever, sparring is sparring. It’s all in the gym and it’s allowed there. If you get knocked out in the gym, it’s better to be knocked out there than in a championship fight.”

Speaking about the incident earlier in the week, Whyte told Sky Sports: “I’ve seen him getting knocked out. Wladimir knocked him out. He knew what happened.

“He had his hands up. He was roughing Wlad up, bringing the smoke, and he was going wild. Wlad backs up, changes his footwork, feinting, feinting, jabs to the body, throws that feint jab, left hook. Wilder had his hands up, he was gone.

“It wasn’t no knockdown, he was knocked cold. Properly twitching as well. That’s why they probably didn’t want him to fight Wlad, because Wlad was going to fight him as a pro and Wilder never fancied it the whole time.”

Fury is set to rematch Wilder at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22 following their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

