Tyson Fury vows to knockout Deontay Wilder, take it out of the judges’ hands

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) believes he won’t get a fair shake from the judges if his rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) goes the distance at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

The 31-year-old Fury had to settle for a draw against Wilder in Los Angeles just over a year ago after outboxing the American early before being dropped twice late in the fight.

Last month Fury revealed he was splitting from trainer Ben Davison in favour of Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward from the famed Kronk gym in Detroit, a move he now says was motivated by his desire to knockout Wilder.

See Also

“They had to rob a man who had been out of the ring for three years and they still couldn’t beat him,” Fury said at a press conference in Los Angeles to promote the fight.

“I’m not coming here for a points decision, I’ve had too many of them – nine of them – I’m coming here for a knockout, I’ve had 21 of them and from the heart that’s what I’m looking to do.

“This is why I employed Sugarhill. If I didn’t want a knockout, I wouldn’t have hired a Kronk trainer. If I didn’t want a knockout, I’d have kept Ben Davison and working on that herky-jerky style.”

Davison was instrumental in getting Fury back in fighting shape after a two-and-a-half-year layoff that saw the former lineal champion stack on 10-stone in weight.

Following Fury’s tougher than expected points win over Otto Wallin in September – a fight that saw him suffer severe cuts that required more than 40 stitches to repair – Fury’s father John was critical of coach Davison, saying it was “the worst I have seen from Tyson”.

‘Sugarhill’ Steward, the nephew of the late, great trainer Emmanuel Steward, will be looking to capitalise on the Kronk’s reputation for knockout wins.

“You’re going to sleep in two rounds,” Fury told Wilder. “I keep having the same dream and when I’m playing poker I keep getting dealt two. It’s definitely a thing. He is getting knocked out in two.

“I want him to meet me in the middle of the ring and the best man wins. I’m going to give him a boxing lesson.”

The 34-year-old Wilder will welcome the opportunity to trade bombs with Fury.

“It’s called unfinished business and he won’t be able to get back up. I’m going to knock him out,” Wilder said.

“I’m the lion, the king of the jungle and come 22 February I’m going to rip his head off his body. I’m going to knock him out of those ropes.”

Read more articles about: Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.