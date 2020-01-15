Carl Froch calls for Anthony Joshua to return to his aggressive ways

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) needs to return to his aggressive style to reaffirm his position as the premier heavyweight in the world, according to Carl Froch.

The 30-year-old Brit regained the IBF, WBA and WBO championships with a boxing masterclass against conqueror Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in December.

Joshua is in negotiations to face IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev, with his WBO mandatory Oleksandr Usyk expected to accept a step-aside fee or request the belt be rendered vacant.

See Also

“In an ideal scenario, you want to keep all the belts, because it would be nice to see AJ as undisputed champion,” Froch told Sky Sports.

“I think the heavyweight division needs that one champion. I know Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are fighting in February, but I would like to see AJ at some point get hold of that WBC title.

“If he has to fight Pulev and then Usyk, so be it. I’m a boxing fans as well as a Sky Sports analyst, so I want to see him fight Usyk.

“But I think we need to see Usyk in with a decent heavyweight first – and Derek Chisora is that decent heavyweight. Chisora can show us if Usyk can last with somebody who can punch hard, who comes forward and is strong. He’s not been punched yet on the chin by a big lump.

“Pulev is a decent name, he’s a good opponent, and it would be nice to see a homecoming fight in Britain after his rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia. Could it be Wembley, Cardiff, or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

“I would like to see AJ box and move against Pulev, but I want to see a finish. At some point, whether it’d mid-to-late or even in the last round, I want to see Joshua stand in front of him and let the shots go.

“End the fight aggressively and try to really finish Pulev off. That shows me that he’s not concerned about engaging following the loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. I want to see a bit of aggression. A boxing masterclass with a finish.

“We still need Joshua against the Wilder-Fury winner by the end of the year, but if we don’t get it, then I’m equally as happy to see Dillian Whyte in there with AJ. That’s a tough fight, if Whyte is at his best.

“If Whyte produces a couple of performances this year, similar to that win over Oscar Rivas, then it would create real excitement going into a fight with Joshua.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.