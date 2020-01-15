Danny Garcia: “My style is dangerous for both Errol Spence and Manny Pacquiao”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-division world champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 35-2 (21) believe he has the perfect style to defeat WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) and IBF boss Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21).

“I feel like my style is dangerous for both Spence and Pacquiao,” said Garcia to Fightnews. “For Errol, I see he likes to stand in front of his opponents and he isn’t the hardest guy to hit. With Manny, I feel like my counter punching and style would also be hard for him. So, I like my chances against both of them.”

The 31-year-old from Philly returns to the ring against Ivan ‘El Terrible’ Redkach 23-4-1 (18) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on January 25.

“I’m just taking it one fight at a time,” Garcia said. “I’ve been that way my whole career. I know that you can’t overlook anyone. I’m totally locked in on Ivan, and that’s it.

“We’re just working hard and working smart. We’re making the necessary adjustments for Redkach specifically, but this is just another fighter in front of us.

“I noticed that he’s really hungry. He obviously wants to win, and he’s coming off of three solid victories. He has his confidence back now. I just have to be ready for whatever he brings to the table on January 25.”

In his last outing Redkach knocked out former two-division champion Devon Alexander in June. It was his first fight at welterweight and his third straight win since being stopped by John Molina Jr in a four-round firefight two years ago.

“I caught some highlights of his fight against Devon, but not the whole fight,” Garcia said. “I saw the full Molina fight though, and I know what I’m up against. Molina caught him, but before that, Ivan was doing well. He just got careless. So I just have to be on my A-game and make no mistakes.”

