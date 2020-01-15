David Price calls for Lucas Browne fight in March or April

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight battler David Price 25-7 (20) is calling for a fight against Lucas Browne 29-2 (25) following his knockout defeat to Dereck Chisora 32-9 (23) back in October.

The 36-year-old Liverpudlian stepped in as a late replacement to face Chisora at The O2 three months ago, only to be stopped in four rounds.

The loss ended a three-fight win streak that included a surprise victory over David Allen 17-5-2 (14) at the same venue in July.

See Also

Price is keen to get back in the ring and sees 40-year-old Australian Browne as the perfect foil.

“End of March, early April, that would be right,” Price told Sky Sports. “The Chisora fight, you get judged on your last fight obviously, but the reality of it is, I did come in at short notice and it wasn’t ideal preparation and everything else.

“As far as I’m concerned, I can’t judge myself on that performance. I can’t go from performing as well as I did in July to being on the scrap heap, because I came in at a short notice job against Dereck. The circumstances weren’t ideal, the build-up wasn’t great, even when I had the fight signed.

“But Dereck Chisora for me, even with a 12-week camp, would be a difficult proposition, because styles make fights and Dereck is wrong for me.”

Another name floated for Price is once-defeated Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12), a former cruiserweight now campaigning at heavyweight. The 31-year-old American’s lone loss came to former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk three years ago.

“Michael Hunter, to be fair, isn’t the ideal opponent for me,” said Price. “He’s small and nimble and they’re not the type of opponents I’ll be looking to get straight back in with.

“I’m thinking more along the lines of Lucas Browne. That’s a fight I’m really interested in. I think it’s a good fight for both of us. Whether that’s the fight that I have to come back, or not, I don’t know.

“I’ve come this far and it’s obvious that I’ve got my own vulnerabilities. Lucas Browne is the wrong side of 40, he’s had a couple of high-profile defeats, but that being said – he’s still only lost twice.

“In reality, he’s the favourite, a big puncher, wide open himself to big shots. It’s what the fans would call a fun fight.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.