Tyson Fury: “This is the biggest heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) believe his rematch against WBC champion Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) is the biggest heavyweight fight since Lennox Lewis defended his unified championship against Mike Tyson in 2002.

The 31-year-old Brit was held to a controversial draw against Wilder in Los Angeles in December 2018 after the undefeated American dropped his twice late in the fight.

The rematch will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

See Also

“We finally have the rematch and I can’t remember a bigger heavyweight fight in a long time. Maybe Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson was the last big one. I’m ready, I’m going to kick this mother**ker’s ass,” Tyson Fury said to Fightnews.

“What’s going to happen in this fight is that I’m going to get what I rightfully won last time. I’m going to get the green belt and keep my lineal title.”

Fury is adamant he deserved the decision over Wilder in their first fight despite finding himself on the canvas in the ninth and 12th rounds.

“I won fair and square and we get to do it again. I hit the floor twice in the first fight, but it’s all about how you respond,” Fury said.

“I’m a fighting man. If he can’t finish me, I’m going to eat him up. To beat Tyson Fury you have to nail him to the canvas.

“Everyone on his team can tell him he won that fight, but as a fighting man, you know when you win and lose a fight.”

Last month Fury announced he was splitting with trainer Ben Davison to train under the stewardship of Javan ‘Sugarhill’ Steward at the famed Kronk gym in Detroit.

“I’m training good. Camp’s gone well. I started ten days ago,” Fury said. “I’m looking for a knockout. That’s why I hired Sugarhill. He gets you to sit down on that big right hand. That’s what I’m looking for. There’s the game plan.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.