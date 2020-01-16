Luke Keeler warns “deluded” Demetrius Andrade not to underestimate him

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Luke Keeler 17-2-1 (5) has labelled WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade 28-0 (17) “deluded” and warned him not to overlook him ahead of their world title clash at the Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami on January 30.

“He’s really talking himself up,” said Keeler to Fightnews. “I don’t know if he believes it or he’s a bit deluded, but he hasn’t produced it in the ring yet. He hasn’t really fought anyone elite, I think he is going to overlook me and I think he is that deluded that he believes he’s one of the greatest and he just has to turn up to win. That’s going to count against him and I am taking that belt with both hands.

“He’s already talking about the [Jermall] Charlo fight and that’s a dangerous mindset when I am coming in with my lottery ticket basically. I’m merely a hindrance to him. I don’t have a great record on paper, there’s a couple of losses on there that shouldn’t have been losses, so he can look past me.

“I think I am a banana skin to him, there’s no pressure on me, for me it’s easy. When you go in against guys you are expected to win it’s tough, this is easy mentally and it’s lifted me as I know it’s a life-changing chance for me. Win this fight and you are talking a contract with DAZN and massive pay days in huge fights.

“I want to win his world title and move on. Some of these guys go in and respecting him too much, fear him in there and I am going in there to rip it from him. He talks about being the best middleweight out there, but he hasn’t proven it yet and I will prove him wrong on the night.”

