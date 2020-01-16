Sergey Kovalev’s ring return could take place in the UK

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Three-time light heavyweight champion Sergey ‘Krusher’ Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) is close to announcing his return to the ring and it could take place in the UK.

The 36-year-old Russian is coming off an 11th round knockout loss to Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas in November.

Kovalev’s promoter Kathy Duva of Main Events is currently weighing up options and hasn’t ruled out a return to the UK.

“Still working on that,” Duva said to Sky Sports when asked about Kovalev’s future plans. “Likely to have answers in a few weeks.”

It has been almost seven years since Kovalev fought on UK soil, scoring a fourth-round stoppage victory of Nathan Cleverly in Cardiff to claim the WBO 175-pound belt and start is first title reign.

Duva says Kovalev will fight anywhere in the world if the deal is right.

“Of course! Sergey has always been a road warrior and he loved fighting Cleverly in the UK,” she said.

Rising star Joshua Buatsi 12-0 (10) could be a potential opponent or possible Anthony Yarde 18-1 (17), who faded late to suffer an 11th round knockout loss to Kovalev in a competitive fight in Russia last August.

‘Canelo’ Alvarez vacated the WBO belt after defeating Kovalev, leaving the strap available for mandatory challenger Gilberto Ramirez who could face WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith.

“There’s also the option at the moment of the vacant WBO world title,” Smith’s trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports. “That is something that we spoke about and we’d most probably challenge Gilberto Ramirez up at 175.

“That’s a very strong option for us at the moment.”

