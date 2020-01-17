Conor McGregor wants Manny Pacquiao, open to Floyd Mayweather rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Conor McGregor says he would like to return to the boxing ring to lock horns with WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking at a press conference to promote his UFC fight against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone this weekend, McGregor floated the idea of facing the Filipino superstar at the new 72,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, the future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“What a fight that would be against Manny, a small, powerful southpaw. I’d have to figure out the weight and these type of things, but something that interests me, no doubt,” said McGregor.

President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, Sean Gibbons, got behind the idea on social media, posting a mocked-up poster of Pacquiao and McGregor.

In his lone professional fight McGregor was stopped in 10 rounds by Floyd Mayweather in 2017. McGregor had some success in the early rounds but was trailing 89-91, 89-82 and 87-83 at the time of the stoppage.

The fight was one of the most lucrative in boxing history, generating 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, second only to Mayweather-Pacquiao which did 4.6 million.

“I did do well [against Mayweather],” said McGregor. “I won rounds and hit him more times than anyone. I hit him more times than Manny hit him. And with small adjustments in the prep and with an understanding of that style he’s coming at me with, now I think I’d beat him.”

If a fight against Pacquiao can’t be made, McGregor says he is open to facing other top boxers.

“There are many world champions and many people around with somewhat of a name and I feel I could fight anyone, I could compete against anyone,” he said.

