Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World title contender Jeison Rosario 19-1-1 (13) says he has no fear of travelling into his opponent’s backyard when he takes of WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams 27-1-1 (16) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Saturday night.

The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who fights out of Miami, Florida, is yet to box in his home country as a pro.

“This is an opportunity I’ve been working so long for and I’m going to take full advantage of it,” Rosario said.

“I feel strong and confident. There’s no pressure on me and I’m very motivated. This is nothing new for me, coming to my opponent’s backyard. I haven’t fought in my home country yet, so this won’t phase me at all.

“When I had my loss, that was when my career really started. That was a different stage of my career. I’ve gotten better and better and this fight is really the first time I’ve had a full training camp for a fight. I’m excited to show everyone my improvements.

“I’m coming for war. That’s my mentality. I don’t have a prediction. I’m going to give it my best and give everyone a war. At the end of the day, I’ll have my hand raised.

“I had a great training camp and I’ve worked hard from even before we knew we had this fight. I knew that one day my opportunity would come. This is what we’ve waited for.

“I’m ready to leave it all in the ring. We trained every day so we I know exactly what I have to do when that bell rings. His fans can’t fight for him, so there’s no way he will beat me.”

