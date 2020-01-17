Julian Williams wants to be known as one of the Philly greats

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA and IBF junior middleweight champion Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams 27-1-1 (16) is promising an explosive performance when he makes the first defence of his unified crown against hard-hitting contender Jeison Rosario 19-1-1 (13) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania this Saturday night.

“This is going to be an exciting night of boxing. I don’t need to say too much, but I’ll definitely let my hands do the taking for me on fight night,” said Williams.

“I’m preparing myself to face a tough good fighter and I’m preparing myself for a win. This is a great opportunity to put on a show right here in Philadelphia.

“I know this is extremely significant for my community, but I’m so locked in on the fight, I haven’t been able to really think about it too much. On Monday I’ll be able to think about the significance, but none of it will affect me during the fight.

“I’m thankful to be in this position to bring my titles back to my city, but I’m not thinking about it or letting it distract me from Rosario I’m locked in on fight night and having my hand raised.

“There must be something in the water here in Philadelphia. There’s so many great champions from here. Philadelphia is small too, but there’s a long line of history and it keeps getting passed down from generation to generation. I’m just happy to be one of them.

“I’m all about setting goals. That’s how you keep moving forward. My goal was to become the world champion. That was my goal since I was a kid. I achieved that and now I created new goals. I’m just as hungry now as I was when I first started this sport. I can see these next goals in front of me now.

“He keeps saying we’re going to have a war, because he can’t do anything else with me. There’s nothing in the ring he can do to bother me. I’m coming to step on him. I’m coming to dominate and win in spectacular fashion.”

