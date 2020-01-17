Weights From Hallandale, Florida
Weights for Friday night’s fight card at The Gulfstream Park and Casino
Blake Davis 178 – Luis Iniguez 177
Maureen Shea 121.8 – Martina Horgasz 120.4
David Estrada 156.8 – Javier Frazier 157.6
Raphael Akpejiori 246.4 – Mike Ford 237.2
Daniel Araujo Figuiredo 133 – Shauncey Perry 133
Anthony Martinez 188.6 – Milton Nunez 199.6
Esteban Musso 150.4 – Javanis Ross 149.4
Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now and cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through BADpromotions.com,
