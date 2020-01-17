Weights From Hallandale, Florida

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Weights for Friday night’s fight card at The Gulfstream Park and Casino

Blake Davis 178 – Luis Iniguez 177

Maureen Shea 121.8 – Martina Horgasz 120.4

David Estrada 156.8 – Javier Frazier 157.6

Raphael Akpejiori 246.4 – Mike Ford 237.2

Daniel Araujo Figuiredo 133 – Shauncey Perry 133

Anthony Martinez 188.6 – Milton Nunez 199.6

Esteban Musso 150.4 – Javanis Ross 149.4

Tickets for “Only The Strong Survive” are on sale now and cost $50, $75, $100, Sofa Loungers $1500 seat up to 3-4 people, 10 VIP Tables, including 4 Premier Elevated Ringside VIP tables starting at $2200 and seat 8. Tickets are available through BADpromotions.com,

