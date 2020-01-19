Jeison Rosario: “I knew he could not hurt me”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Newly crowned IBF and WBA junior middleweight champion Jeison ‘Banana’ Rosario 20-1-1 (14) credits a four-month training camp for his victory over Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams 27-2-1 (16) at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic took control of the fight in the second round before stopping Williams at 1:37 of the fifth. Rosario was leading 39-37 on two cards at the time, while the third card had it even at 38-38.

“As soon as I stepped into the ring, I knew he could not hurt me,” Rosario said. “I knew that my power was affecting him right away.

“This is a big victory for me and for the whole Dominican Republic. When I lost my last fight, I said I will never lose again until I become champion of the world and that’s what happened tonight. I came prepared. I knew before the fight that I was going to win it.

“I have to give a lot of credit to my team. I had a 16-week training camp and that prepared me for this. My life is changed forever and I can support my family in a whole new way. I realized that I was going to win, once I was offered the fight. I knew that if I made the sacrifice, that I would do what I did tonight. I knew it 16 weeks ago.”

Williams was cut in the second round but refused to blame the injury for the loss. The 29-year-old said he would invoke the immediate rematch clause in the fight contract.

“Rosario was the better man tonight. It was a great homecoming for my fans and I’m sorry I let them down. What went wrong tonight needs to and will be fixed,” Williams said.

“We’re going to an immediate rematch and we look forward to returning the favour. I wasn’t surprised he was so good. I told everybody he’s a real fighter. I have to accept it.

“The cut blurred my vision a little bit, but it wasn’t the reason why I lost. He was the better fighter tonight. We’ve got a rematch clause. I’ll see him again soon. I’ll be back.”

