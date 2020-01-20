Adrian Taihia may be in line for a World title fight

It was announced on boxrec that the fight will happen on the 29th of February in A D Patel College, Ba, Fiji. The fight is for the vacant WBU World Light Heavyweight title. However, both the fight and title bout is awaiting for approval from the Boxing Commission of Fiji. The Commission is suspicion of the WBU and the credibility of the sanctioning body. There have been many credible people who have won the title including New Zealander Bowyn Morgan, Roy Jones Jr, New Zealander Anthony Taylor, Junlong Zhang, Mark De Mori, Michael Katsidis and many others.

Adrian Taihia (15 – 5 – 2) is a highly respected and has had a great professional boxing career since his debut in 2008. He took part in the Australian version of the Contender, has defeated many credible opponents including Gunnar Jackson, Sakeasi Dakua, Togasilimai Letoa and has won many titles including NZPBA Super Middleweight, Interim WBA – PABA Light Heavyweight, WBF Oceania super middleweight and WBU Inter-Continental light heavyweight titles. He was part of one of the biggest grudge match rivalries in New Zealand history between himself and Robert Berridge. Adrain Taihia now at the age of 37 is coming near the end of his career, will give his pro career one more run before retiring.

His opponent Savenaca Naliva (12 – 2 – 1 1NC) began his career in 2011. After a couple of Knockout wins and a draw, he took a couple of years off before returning in 2014. He lost in his return by TKO against New Zealander Jordan Tuigamala. After his loss, he turned his career around with a seven-win winning streak including a win over Opeti Tagi (19 – 16 – 0). At the end of 2018 he he had a big opportunity against David Light for the WBF Intercontinental title against David Light But he lost by TKO. He tried to turn his career around but his first fight back against Joseph Kwadjo ended controversially by rainfall at the outdoor event. After a couple of wins, he got a rematch with Joseph Kwadjo and won the Fijian Light Heavyweight title by TKO. Now after a massive win for his career he is ready for is first World title shot for the WBU World title.

Now we wait for the decision from the Boxing Commission of Fiji to see if the fight and title will be approved.

