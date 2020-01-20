Bowyn Morgan gets first major regional title opportunity

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Just freshly announced late last night, Bowyn Morgan will get his first major regional title opportunity on March 28th in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Bowyn Morgan (21 – 1 – 0) will take on US-born Japan resident boxer Charles Bellamy (28 – 4 – 2) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight title at the historical Wilding Park. Bowyn Morgan said on facebook last night “🚨Fight Announcement🚨 March 28 I will be taking on the heavy handed Charles Bellamy (American) but fights and lives in Japan. This fight will be for the IBF Pan Pacific Title securing a top 15 ranking. More details to follow soon so stay tuned 🥊 #2020 #ibf #panpacific #watchthisspace”.

Wilding Park has hosted three boxing events in the past including Laurie Peterson vs Laurie Peterson in 1948, Ross Pippett vs Don Mullett & Max Gardener vs Tony Sullivan in 1950 and Reece Papuni vs Scott Taliauli & Nort Beauchamp vs Chase Hadlow in 2013.

See Also

The IBF Pan Pacific title has not been fought for in New Zealand since 2009 when Shane Cameron successfully defended the title against American Robert Davis. Kali Meehan was last New Zealand born boxer to have won the title back in 2010. Other New Zealanders who have won the title include Paul Briggs, Jimmy Thunder, Sean Sullivan and Maselino Masoe.

Bowyn Morgan has had a highly successful career so far, fought on multiple televised/PPV fights and has defeated multiple credentialed boxers including current Australasian champion Ben Kite (16 – 4 – 1), former top 10 ranked boxer Gunnar Jackson twice (29 – 13 – 4), current WBC ABC Continental champion Stevie Ongen Ferdinandus (31 – 17 – 1), Andres Delfin Rodriguez (9 – 7 – 0), former New Zealand Champion Shay Brock (12 – 2 – 2), current IBO Oceania champion Luke Woods (6 – 2 – 0), former WBF Asia Pacific champion Sebastian Singh (12 – 4 – 2), former IBO World Champion Jack Asis (38 – 23 – 5), Nelson Tinampay (14 – 8 – 1).

Bowyn Morgan has also won many boxing titles including 5 New Zealand Amateur national champions, Jameson Belt in 2013 for being the Most scientific senior male boxer 2014 Commonwealth Games Quarter-Finalist, NZNBF Welterweight Title, IBO Oceania Super Welterweight Title, IBO Asia Pacific Welterweight Title, Pro-Box NZ Super Welterweight Title, NZPBA Super Welterweight Title, Pro-Box Pacific Super Welterweight Title and recently the WBU World Welterweight title.

Charles Bellamy is an American born boxer who resides in Japan. He has only fought in USA and Canada once each, the rest of the time he has fought in Japan. He is a former Japanese national super welterweight champion and WBC – OPBF super welterweight champion. He has also reached top 15th in the WBC rankings. At one point he was on his way to a world title fight until his first loss against Jermell Charlo in 2014. He then lost against Yuki Nonaka losing his Japanese National title. He spent most of 2015 off and started his career again. Slowly he rebuild his career until a recent lose middle of last year against Yuto Shimizu in a rematch. Now at the age of 38, Charles Bellamy his fighting for one more chance to get into the top 15 rankings against the favourite local Bowyn Morgan.

For more information keep an eye on Bowyn Morgan Facebook page on here: https://www.facebook.com/bomanboxerchamp/

Read more articles about: Bowyn Morgan

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.