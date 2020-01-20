Danilo Creati willing to gamble his entire purse

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Italian fighter Danilo Creati won’t hear of defeat in tonight’s big WBA Asia middleweight title fight in Korea. Despite being taunted by the heavier Hyun Min Yang, who claims Creati will go home in a body bag, the Victory 8 champion was dismissive. The Korean national champion weighed in at 72.1 kg, while the multiple Italian amateur champion and now undefeated pro came in at 70.9kg. Creati is now based in Australia, where he is trained at the world famous Bondi Boxing Club, under the tutelage of head trainer Tony Del Vecchio who was in attendance.

“At the weigh in, my opponent looked more solid – he has a big body frame, and maybe he is stronger than me. But I know that I am faster, and have ten times the boxing IQ, and that is why I am so confident. If I am allowed to place a bet on this fight, I am not worried – I will bet my whole purse on myself! And the body bag? He is making jokes! After the fight, I will offer my Korean opponent a job and get him to put all my money in there. I might even give him a tip! Bravo!”

Danilo Creati is currently 6 and 0 as a professional and will look to boost that record on foreign soil tonight. The bout can be viewed live here on Victory 8 facebook tonight, direct from the Grand Hillstone Hotel Jeonju. Start time is expected to be Vietnam: 6.30pm Australia 10.30pm

