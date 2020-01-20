Eddie Hearn makes lucrative offer to Andy Ruiz Jr to face Dillian Whyte

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is looking to match Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) with former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22).

The Matchroom Boxing boss said he made a lucrative offer to Ruiz Jr but he’s not sure if he’ll take it.

“We made Andy Ruiz an offer, it’s a big seven-figure offer, but maybe he thinks this ain’t the right money for it,” said Hearn.

See Also

“He’s entitled to do that. It’s a big fight to get back in the mix, but it’s a big fight for both. And it’s a risky fight for both.

“If Dillian loses to Andy Ruiz, his world title dreams are shattered. If Ruiz loses, he’s not in a good position.”

Whyte said he is open to fights with former unified heavyweight champion Ruiz Jr, Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin or a rematch with former WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand.

“Anyone can get it. Andy Ruiz would be a good one obviously,” said Whyte. “He just had two good fights against Joshua, and he fought Joseph Parker.

“Povetkin is a great fighter, an Olympic gold medallist and former world champion. He lost to [Wladimir] Klitschko and Joshua. So any one of them [Ruiz or Povetkin]. Any one of those.”

The 31-year-old Whyte has long been the leading contender for the WBC title held by Deontay Wilder 42-0-1 (41) but may have to wait until next year to get his mandatory title shot.

“I feel that the one thing that Dillian Whyte must have in the next 18 months maximum is a world title shot. I’m using that to give ourselves some leeway,” said Hearn.

“Stop saying that. You’ve been saying that for a long time,” responded Whyte. “Make it happen.”

Wilder is scheduled to make the 11th defence of his world championship crown against Tyson Fury 29-0-1 (20) in a rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.