New Zealand current world rankings
New Zealand Boxing is doing well on the world stage currently with multiple boxers ranked in the major for boxing organisations. We will now reveal the current boxing rankings with New Zealanders as of 20th of January.
Geovana Peres WBO World Champion, WBC 2nd, Boxrec 1st
Joseph Parker WBO 2nd, IBF 12th, WBC 8th, Boxrec 13th
Cherneka Johnson IBF 3rd, Boxrec 14th
Alrie Meleisea WBA 3rd, Boxrec 6th
Lani Daniels WBA 4th, Boxrec 8th
Junior Fa WBO 6th, WBC 35th, Boxrec 59th
David Light WBO 11th, IBF 14th, WBC 30th, Boxrec 38th
We might have a new boxer added to these rankings soon with Bowyn Morgan fighting for the IBF Pan Pacific title in March.
Here are the Regional title rankings. These rankings aren’t major world title ranking but a ranking on the way to a major regional title.
Cairo George WBC ABC 2nd
Mose Auimatagi Jnr OPBF 3rd
Hemi Ahio WBC ABC 5th, WBO Asia Pacific 11th
Chase Haley WBC ABC 5th
Lance Bryant OPBF 6th
Ratu Dawai OPBF 6th
Benjamin Kelleher IBF intercontinental 8th, WBO Asia Pacific 12th
Will Nasio WBC OPBF 10th
Andrei Mikhailovich WBO Asia Pacific 12th
David Aloua OPBF 12th
Floyd Masson WBO Asia Pacific 15th
And finally here are all the champions in New Zealand.
Geovana Peres WBO World Champion
Mose Auimatagi Jnr OPBF Silver and WBA East/West Oceania
Bowyn Morgan WBU World
Junior Fa WBO Oriental
David Light WBO Oriental
Nort Beauchamp NZPBA
Andrei Mikhailovich Pro Box NZ
Cairo George Pro Box Pacific
Dylan Emery Australian National
Tania Reid Australasian
Joshua Francis Australasian
Lani Daniels Pro Box NZ and NZPBA
Kiki Toa Leutele UBF Asia Pacific and NZPBA Central
Shiva Mishra WBF Australasian
Quinita Hati PBCNZ
Joshua Hatherley Pro Box South Island
Kurt Winklemann Pro Box Inter-island
Semisi Kalu 4 man tournament winner
Izic Placid Pro Box South Island
Sarah Long NZPBA
