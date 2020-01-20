New Zealand current world rankings

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

New Zealand Boxing is doing well on the world stage currently with multiple boxers ranked in the major for boxing organisations. We will now reveal the current boxing rankings with New Zealanders as of 20th of January.

Geovana Peres WBO World Champion, WBC 2nd, Boxrec 1st

Joseph Parker WBO 2nd, IBF 12th, WBC 8th, Boxrec 13th

Cherneka Johnson IBF 3rd, Boxrec 14th

Alrie Meleisea WBA 3rd, Boxrec 6th

Lani Daniels WBA 4th, Boxrec 8th

Junior Fa WBO 6th, WBC 35th, Boxrec 59th

David Light WBO 11th, IBF 14th, WBC 30th, Boxrec 38th

We might have a new boxer added to these rankings soon with Bowyn Morgan fighting for the IBF Pan Pacific title in March.

Here are the Regional title rankings. These rankings aren’t major world title ranking but a ranking on the way to a major regional title.

Cairo George WBC ABC 2nd

Mose Auimatagi Jnr OPBF 3rd

Hemi Ahio WBC ABC 5th, WBO Asia Pacific 11th

Chase Haley WBC ABC 5th

Lance Bryant OPBF 6th

Ratu Dawai OPBF 6th

Benjamin Kelleher IBF intercontinental 8th, WBO Asia Pacific 12th

Will Nasio WBC OPBF 10th

Andrei Mikhailovich WBO Asia Pacific 12th

David Aloua OPBF 12th

Floyd Masson WBO Asia Pacific 15th

And finally here are all the champions in New Zealand.

Geovana Peres WBO World Champion

Mose Auimatagi Jnr OPBF Silver and WBA East/West Oceania

Bowyn Morgan WBU World

Junior Fa WBO Oriental

David Light WBO Oriental

Nort Beauchamp NZPBA

Andrei Mikhailovich Pro Box NZ

Cairo George Pro Box Pacific

Dylan Emery Australian National

Tania Reid Australasian

Joshua Francis Australasian

Lani Daniels Pro Box NZ and NZPBA

Kiki Toa Leutele UBF Asia Pacific and NZPBA Central

Shiva Mishra WBF Australasian

Quinita Hati PBCNZ

Joshua Hatherley Pro Box South Island

Kurt Winklemann Pro Box Inter-island

Semisi Kalu 4 man tournament winner

Izic Placid Pro Box South Island

Sarah Long NZPBA

