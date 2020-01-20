Regis Prograis tips Deontay Wilder to defeat Tyson Fury in rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBA junior welterweight champion Regis Prograis is tipping Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title against Tyson Fury in their rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 22.

Fury twice rose from the canvas to secure a draw against Wilder in their December 2018 clash in Los Angeles in a fight most fans and pundits had the big Brit comfortably winning.

“I got Wilder [beating Fury]. I always believed for years that Wilder is the best, even before the stuff with Anthony Joshua happened when Ruiz beat him,” said Prograis to Behind the Gloves.

“And I still think Deontay Wilder is the best in the world. I think they’re number one and number two, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, but I go with Deontay Wilder.”

Prograis advised Wilder, who dropped Fury twice in their first match, to apply even more pressure the second time around.

“Maybe do it one more time or something like that,” Prograis said. “Maybe drop him three times. He looked like he hit him with the hardest punch he could possibly hit him with, and he got up from it.

“I can’t say it was a slow count. Jack Reiss is the referee. But maybe do it again, but I still got Wilder.

“I think he’s the best heavyweight in the world. That’s not his style. He goes for the knockout.

“It’s worked for him. What is his record? 41-0 with 40 knockouts? So don’t change nothing up. Go out for the knockout.”

Wilder, 34, is coming off a seventh-round knockout victory over Luis Ortiz in a rematch in November.

“The same thing with Luis Ortiz in the first and second fight,” Prograis continued. “He was making him miss and all that stuff, but Wilder is so explosive. When he lands that right hand, it’s lights out, you know what I’m saying?

“I think he goes out there and do the same thing. Fury was the only one to get up from that but do it again. If you catch him the first time, you’ll catch him the second time.

“Do it again and try to get him out of there. When you the champ, everyone wants to come after you. That’s a good thing. The whole UK wants to come after you, because you’re that good.”

