Robert Helenius vows to hit Adam Kownacki with the hammer of Thor

Heavyweight Robert Helenius 29-3 (18) is confident of springing the upset on rising star Adam Kownacki 20-0 (15) in their WBA title eliminator at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 7.

“This is the fight I have been waiting for,” the 36-year-old from Finland said. “All of the years of training and fighting will pay off when we fight on March 7. Kownacki is about to feel the strength of Thor’s hammer.

“I respect him for taking this fight, but he chose the wrong opponent. This is not going to be a fight; it’s going to be a war. I will be the last man standing.”

Kownacki, 30, fought twice last year. He knocked out Gerald Washington in two rounds in January and engaged in a 12-round war against Chris Arreola in August.

The Helenius fight will by Kownacki’s fifth straight appearance at Barclays Center.

“Adam Kownacki has established himself as a fan favourite at Barclays Center and with each victory he puts himself closer and closer to becoming the first Polish heavyweight champion in history,” said TGB Promotions president Tom Brown. “He’ll be given all he can handle by the tough and experienced Robert Helenius.”

“It’s great to be fighting in Barclays Center for the 10th time,” Kownacki said. “The last nine bouts ended in victory for me, and March 7 won’t be any different.

“I’m happy that Fox is showcasing the fight on free television like it was back in the old days, and with the action my fights bring, it’s definitely must-watch TV. I know Helenius will be looking to pull an upset and take my place in the rankings, but I won’t let that happen.

“I’m already in camp with my trainers Keith Trimble and Chris Carlsen getting ready. After this fight, I want the winner of [Deontay] Wilder vs. [Tyson] Fury II.”

