Yahu Blackwell returns to action next weekend in Mexico as he eyes future IBO world title challenge

Well talked of prospect Yahu Blackwell returns to the ring after a lay off next weekend in Tijuana, Mexico, with the cruiserweight set for title action.

Blackwell had an esteemed amateur career, and is undefeated at the 200 pound limit in the pro ranks. The Baltimore native is also a successful businessman, as he runs his own restaurant in Baltimore area.

Blackwell opened up about his return to the ring and his life away from boxing.

He said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be back in the ring in title action and I want to thank my management team for making this happen.

“I’ve been working very hard in and out of boxing. I’ve been running my own restaurant in Baltimore which is doing very well and that’s setting me up for life away from boxing. I think that’s something that’s really important to have.

“I have always stayed in the gym, however, and I’m very excited to be getting back in the ring and moving my career on quickly now to titles.”

Blackwell is set for title action this coming weekend, and the big hitting cruiserweight have an insight into his career moving forward.

He said, “I’m wanting big fight straight away. I don’t want to mess around I want to move quickly and hopefully this title will get me on the path to more title fights in the future as that’s what I’m planning.

“I’m looking to put on my best performance yet over 10 rounds, and I’m looking forward to winning my first career title. I would love to challenge for the likes of the IBO world title in the not so distant future, so I have to be on my game next Saturday night in order to show people I’m the real deal.”

