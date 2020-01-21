Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao, “why not?” says Oscar De La Hoya

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oscar De La Hoya has delivered a message to Conor McGregor after the UFC star called out Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather.

The Golden Boy Promotions boss was sceptical of McGregor’s chances against either boxer, but said he was open to the idea of the cross-code clash.

In his lone professional boxing bout McGregor was stopped in 10 rounds by Mayweather in Las Vegas two-and-a-half years ago.

The former two-weight UFC king stopped Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 last weekend.

“It’s a huge money fight. Why not? But in my opinion is just stay in our own lane,” De La Hoya said to Little Giant Boxing about McGregor calling out Pacquiao and Mayweather.

“If Conor steps in the ring with Pacquiao? I don’t know, I mean Conor looked great. He actually did against ‘Cowboy’. But in the boxing ring, Pacquiao will beat him.

“What’s gonna be the difference (to Mayweather fight). It’s boxing. Conor can’t kick, he can’t elbow, he can’t use that shoulder.”

It’s not the first time Pacquiao’s name has been linked to McGregor. Three years ago Pacquiao said he had no problems fighting McGregor, but only under the rules of the sweet science and not MMA.

“In boxing? In boxing I would fight McGregor but not in the UFC. Just boxing,” Pacquiao said to Fox Sports News.

“MMA and boxing is different, especially boxing. In boxing if you don’t have enough stamina, you’ll be in trouble.”

Prior to the McGregor-Cerrone fight, Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons said on social media that if the 31-year-old Irishman wanted a “proper fight” he should come and talk to him.

