Cuban prodigy “King” Raynel Mederos inks with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire boxing have announced they have signed 23-year-old Cuban prodigy “King” Raynel Mederos.

Boasting an impressive amateur record of: 145 fights, 111 wins having been part of Cubas’s national setup from 2009 as he was selected as a cadet. The Jnr Welterweight won several national amateur titles in Cuba, 3 Gold Medals, 2 Silver and Bronze alongside multinational tournaments in Cuba itself and Brazil, Ecuador, Russia, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic

The Cuban then made the leap to the professional ranks in 2019, currently 2-0 in the professional ranks. Mederos trains alongside Dragon Fire Stable mates WBA Fedebol Flyweight Champion Andres Campos and Ramon Mascarena at the World famous Libra Libra Boxing gym run by Chile’s Nico “Maverick” Martinez.

See Also

The Cuban opened up about signing with Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing.

“First of all, thank God for the opportunity to go to Chile and to be able to meet these wonderful people to whom I thank you for this beautiful opportunity that you have given me. This step for me being able to sign with Dragon Fire Boxing means a lot for my personal life and my career as a professional boxer, Tony Tolj never stops working and gives everything to his fighters, under the Big Bossman I will be given every opportunity to grow as a boxer and as a person I am sure that with him in command my career will go far, such that I will achieve my dreams of be world champion in different divisions.

“Together with my team, we are doing things the right way. The first thing he made visible is to end all the light and super light division of Chile, I think it is an important step that I have no doubts that will be achieved. After that I intend to win international titles that help me position myself as the great boxer that I am and be able to win a world title! I will achieve it.

I think that without my team it would not be possible to achieve my dreams, with my Latino Wolf Pack teammates (Andres Campos and Ramon Mascarena and my coaching staff is important, their advice, support, etc. is like a family and together as a family we will become World Champions”.

Tony Tolj gave his take on his latest acquisition, “We are very excited to work with Raynel. I believe he will go right to the top in this industry soon and it was the right move for all parties concerned. We work with fighters all over the world and this will benefit Raynel and “The King” is very young almost a Prince so we plan to strategically guide his career and when the time comes, there will be a Royal Flush and we will say all hail “King” Raynel Mederos.

I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Chile and they are some of the nicest, most humble people on this planet. It is an honor to represent Mederos along with “Latino Wolf Pack” stable mates Mascareña Jnr and Chilean National Hero Andres Campos.

I believe this will usher in a New Era and a Golden age of Chilean Boxing and there are some exciting times and projects we are working on.”

Read more articles about: Raynel Mederos

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.