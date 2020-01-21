Ryan Garcia: “Gervonta Davis is all I want”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Fast-rising lightweight star Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 19-0 (16) is planning of four fights this year, culminating in a shot at Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 23-0 (22).

The 21-year-old from Victorville, California conducted a media day workout Monday afternoon at the Westside Boxing Gym in Los Angeles ahead of his next fight against Francisco Fonseca 25-2-2 (19) at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on February 14.

“It’s a big moment for me. I can’t have a bad performance. I’m taking this opponent serious. I plan on having a good performance,” Garcia said.

See Also

“I feel good, camp has been great just like any other fight. This is the first step for good things to come in 2020. I want four fights in 2020. Fonseca, Jorge Linares, Luke Campbell, and Gervonta Davis. That’s the fight I’ve been pushing for.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya believes 2020 will be a breakout year for Garcia.

“We thought February 14 would be a perfect date for Ryan,” De La Hoya said. “This is his coming out party. I believe he will be world champ. He will fight for a world title by the end of the year.

“This will be a huge year for Ryan Garcia. If all goes well February 14th. We’ll see what’s up for his next fight. Ryan’s ready for the best!”

Nicaragua’s Fonseca has only ever been defeated by Davis and IBF super featherweight champion Tevin Farmer.

“The fact that Francisco Fonseca has fought Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis. I feel that it will show people where I am,” Garcia said.

“This year I plan to shock the world. In 2020, I want to set a standard where I’m only fighting the best guys. I definitely want Gervonta Davis for this year. I’ve been pushing for that fight to get done.

“That’s all I want.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.