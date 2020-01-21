Ryan Garcia plans to shock the world in 2020

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Rising lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (19-0, 16 KOs) held a Los Angeles media tour today that included visits to KTLA, the Westside Boxing Club and the ESPN studios to promote the 12-round defense of his WBC Silver Lightweight Title against Francisco Fonseca (25-2-2, 19 KOs). The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below are what Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, had to say during today’s activities:

RYAN GARCIA, Lightweight Contender:

“I’m happy that we got this fight done at the Honda Center in Anaheim, so everyone is going to come out and enjoy this great night. The fact that Francisco Fonseca has fought similar opponents as Tevin Farmer and Gervonta Davis–I feel that it will show people where I am. They’ll be able to compare the fights. I think that’s why this fight is very important. The fans will be using it like a measuring stick. The media can use the fights to compare my skillset with Farmer and Davis against a similar opponent.”

“This year I plan to shock the world. In 2020, I want to set a standard where I’m only fighting the best guys. I definitely want Gervonta Davis for this year. I’ve been pushing for that fight to get done. That’s all I want. To shock the world. The only way to do it is to do something hard. To beat Gervonta? That would be good.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy:

“Hopefully we don’t see a lot of broken hearts, but hopefully we’ll see a broken nose. This will be a great night for Ryan Garcia. He’s in with a tough opponent. This year will be his coming out party. I think he’ll be a world champion by the end of the year. He’s getting stronger, faster, and wiser. For Ryan, we want the best for him. Ryan in a world title fight against a top fighter for 2020.”

Garcia vs. Fonseca is a 12-round fight for the WBC Silver Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 14 at Honda Center in Anaheim, California and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for the event are on sale and are priced at $150, $100, $50 and $25, plus applicable taxes, fees and services charges. Tickets can be purchased at goldenboytickets.com, ticketmaster.com, and by phone at 800-943-4327 and at the Honda Center Box Office (Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. PT to 5 p.m. PT and Sat 10 a.m. PT to 4 p.m. PT).

