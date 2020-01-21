Yuniel Dorticos shares what he has planned for Mairis Briedis

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) has touched down in Riga for the kickoff press conference ahead of his highly-anticipated WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final with Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) on March 21 at the Arena Riga.

“I’m excited to be here and be welcomed by the people of Latvia once again,” said Dorticos, IBF World cruiserweight champion, and tournament 2 seed.

The Miami-based Cuban stunned the boxing world and the crowd in Riga in June by stopping previously unbeaten Andrew Tabiti in the 10th round of his semi-final, and now he is intent on doing the same against Mairis Briedis, the tournament No 1 seed.

“I’m gonna knock him out,” said the ‘KO Doctor’. “I feel great and I can’t wait, come fight night and do what I do. I’m honoured and humbled to be fighting for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, I’m going to dedicate it to his memory by winning it and go down in history.”

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos will face off tomorrow at the kickoff press conference in Latvia’s capital. Tickets for the incredible Ali Trophy showdown are currently on Presale here and will go on General Sale at 11am (Riga time) tomorrow (Wednesday, January 22) via bilesuserviss.lv and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com.

