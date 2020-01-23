No title for Adrian Taihia after bout rejected by boxing commission

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Adrian Taihia was scheduled to take on Savenaca Naliva for the WBU World Light Heavyweight, pending approval from Boxing Commission of Fiji. Unfortunately, they have rejected the bout.

It was announced on boxrec that the fight will happen on the 29th of February in A D Patel College, Ba, Fiji. It was decided today that the Boxing Commission of Fiji has rejected the bout. A boxing manager in Fiji said that they did their research on Adrian Taihia and have decided to disqualify him as an opponent in the future. They also decided not to use the WBU sanctioning body as they have never heard to WBU before and don’t trust them.

Savenaca Naliva still will fight on the show on the 29th of February, however, Adrian Taihia future is unclear. There is an understanding that he wants to give professional boxing one more run and there are potential talks for a future New Zealand title fight, but until any announcements are made we have to wait and see.

Savenaca Naliva manager will be looking for other opponents and other sanctioning bodies. They have said that they will possibly look into WBO if the opponent and the money is right.

